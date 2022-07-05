As the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League’s season winds down, the battle is heating up for seeding in the upcoming playoffs, which start with a wild-card game on July 9.
The Derry Ukes looked to break up the deadlock of itself, FOE and St. Joe’s that were all tied for third place, with 14-10 records, coming into Sunday’s game against the Owls.
If the Ukes were looking to make a statement, they accomplished that with their 12-0 (in five innings) win.
And the host Ukes looked to make that statement early as they plated three runs in the bottom of the first to take a lead it would only add to.
Tyler Martin got the bats going for the Ukes with a lead-off single. Martin advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and after a missed pick-off at first base, Martin would steal home to put the Ukes up 1-0. Next, a double by John Wasnick would plate another run to make it a 2-0 game. A ground out by Parker Zinkham to first base would allow Wasnick to score and extend the Uke’s lead to 3-0.
The Ukes added to their lead in the bottom of the second. Camron Forbes hit a ball to the St. Joe’s centerfielder that bounced out of his glove and fell to the field, allowing a run to plate and giving the Ukes the first of four runs of the inning.
A Vinny Zaccagnini RBI-single extended the lead to 5-0 before Wasnick would hit his second double of the day to left field to drive in two more runs, with the Ukes leading 7-0 after two.
Derry added two more runs in the bottom of the third. The Ukes scored their first run on a wild pitch.
Jaxson Repko grounded out to score another run, pushing Derry to a 9-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Ukes wrapped up their scoring with back-to-back-to-back RBI-singles by Wasnick, Zinkham and Parker Petrosky.
---
St. Anthony’s 4, Cooperstown 1
It was a close game through the first three-and-a-half innings before the Angels lit up the Vets for a two-run fourth to take a 3-1 lead Saturday.
The Angels added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth, plating one run to extend the lead to 4-1.
The only extra-base hit of the game belonged to Aidan Gray, a double.
Cason Long pitched the win for the Angels as he struck out seven and walked one.
Keegan Young struck out two and walked none in relief.
Colton Sanders took the loss for the Vets; struck out none and walked four. Brody Bothell struck out five and walked none in relief.
---
VFW 10, Heat Siphon 6
VFW got the first run of the game in the top-of-the-first inning, which put it in a lead it would not give up as it rolled to a 10-6 win over Heat Siphon Saturday.
The Pumpers tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning; it would be as close as they would get as VFW took the lead again in the top of the third when it posted four runs to take a 5-1 lead.
VFW would add two more runs in the fifth inning before the Heat Siphon pumped the well for two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, VFW added three more runs to make it a 10-3 game.
In the bottom of the inning, the Pumpers rallied for three runs, but it would not be enough to overcome the early offense of VFW.
Hayden Porterfield earned the win. He struck out seven while walking one. Gradin Hodge got the loss, striking out one and walking four.
