Derry Legion broke out in a big way for its initial win of the season.
Derry picked up its first victory of the year with a rout of West Hempfield, 12-1, during an American Legion District 31 game played Thursday at Derry Area High School. Additional results, information and game statistics were not submitted to the Bulletin before press time.
Derry improved to 1-2 overall and in league play this season. The Eagles lost their first two games by a combined 18-0 margin before Thursday’s big breakout win.
Unity Township defeated Derry, 6-0, on Memorial Day at Whitney Field, and Yough blanked the Eagles, 12-0, on Wednesday at Sutersville Ball Field. But Derry enjoyed a big bounce back with its 11-run victory against winless West Hempfield (0-3) on Thursday.
Latrobe and Unity Legion are scheduled to be in action this weekend.
Latrobe is slated to meet Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader at Legion-Keener Field. The Jethawks have been idle since May 27 and were scheduled to play in a legion tournament at Rosa-Oglietti Park, but it was postponed because of rain. Latrobe is 0-2 in league play and overall following defeats to Young Township (9-1) and Yough (8-6) in May.
Unity Township is scheduled to face Hempfield East, 1 p.m. Sunday at Whitney Field. The Bulldogs are 1-0 following their Memorial Day shutout victory against Derry. They were scheduled to play Young Township on Wednesday, but that game was postponed and is slated to be made up, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Bertolino Field.
