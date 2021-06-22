All three scheduled American Legion District 31 games were rained out on Monday night, including one that involved Derry Legion. Derry was scheduled to play Young Township at Bertolino Field.
Derry is 5-6 overall and currently seventh in the American Legion District 31 standings.
Derry previously won four consecutive games and five of seven prior to three straight losses against Yough, Bushy Run, and on Friday, West Hempfield. The Eagles have been outscored 30-7 in those three defeats.
Derry defeated Mount Pleasant twice, while the Eagles also picked up a win against rival Unity Township and a forfeit versus Young Township during its four-game win streak. The Eagles’ had previous losses against Unity Township, Yough and Murrysville.
Derry is scheduled to host rival Latrobe, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Derry Area High School. The Eagles are also scheduled to meet Hempfield East, Bushy Run, Murrysville and Kiski Valley in a doubleheader, upcoming, as Derry is slated to play six games in six days.
Latrobe (8-4) is fourth in league standings, while Unity Township is eighth place with a 4-5 mark.
Latrobe opened the season with two losses, but the Jethawks won their next three. They fell by a run against Bushy Run, but then reeled off a four-game win streak. Latrobe lost another one-run game against Young Township last week prior to a 14-run win against rival Unity Township. Latrobe has won eight of its last 10 games after starting 0-2.
Unity Township snapped a five-game losing streak with an 11-run victory against Kiski Valley during the weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season 3-0 prior to their five-game skid.
Latrobe’s lone game of the week will take place tonight against rival Derry. The Jethawks are scheduled to participate in a three-game weekend tournament at Morgantown, West Virginia.
Unity Township is scheduled to travel to Bushy Run, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Penn-Trafford High School. The Bulldogs are also slated to play Murrysville, Young Township and West Hempfield later in the week, a stretch of four games in five days. The games against Murrysville and Young Township — scheduled for Wednesday and Friday — are slated to take place at Whitney Field.
