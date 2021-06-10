Derry Legion and Murrysville Legion will try again at a later date.
Derry was scheduled to meet Murrysville on Wednesday at Derry Area High School during an American Legion District 31 game, but it was postponed because of inclement weather.
Murrysville was slated to be the home team in the game, which was rained out in the third inning. The game will be replayed in its entirety at a later time and date.
Derry rebounded from a tough loss with a big 10-2 victory against host Mount Pleasant during a league game played on Tuesday.
Derry is 2-3 overall and in league play this season. The Eagles lost, 8-5, on Monday, as Derry led 5-1 through five complete, but Murrysville scored seven unanswered runs to steal the victory.
The Eagles lost their first two games by a combined 18-0 margin before a breakout win against West Hempfield last week. Derry has been outscored 26-5 in three losses, but the Eagles have outscored the opposition 22-3 in two wins.
Derry is scheduled to play Bushy Run on Thursday and Mount Pleasant on Friday — both games are set for a 6 p.m. start at Derry Area High School — before a home doubleheader against Young Township and Unity Township on Saturday. Derry is scheduled to play five games in the next five days.
On Tuesday, Derry led 3-1 after the first inning. The Eagles added seven runs over the second and third innings to lead 10-1, as Mount Pleasant managed one more run in the sixth.
Ryan Bushey led Derry Area on Tuesday with three singles, three runs and a RBI. Hank Skirboll collected two hits, including a double, while driving in a pair and scoring two. Matthew McDowell singled twice with a run and two RBI. Andrew Baker, Elijah Penich, Logan Foust, Mark Syphan and Jake Watson also had singles for Derry — which scored 10 runs on a dozen hits.
McDowell had two stolen bases as the Eagles stole six collectively. Neither team committed an error.
Lane Golkosky and Aaron Alakson each had two of Mount Pleasant’s six hits. Alakson drove in both of Mount Pleasant’s runs.
Baker had 10 strikeouts while issuing three walks to pick up the mound win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in seven innings. He threw 46 of 59 pitches for strikes while facing 29 batters.
Jeremiah Kitz took the loss. He allowed 10 runs on 12 hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Baker provided a two-run single in the first inning. Syphan, Watson, Bushey and McDowell all contributed with RBIs in the third when Derry scored five runs.
———
Derry Mt. Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Bushey 4 3 3 Golosky 4 1 2 Skirboll 3 2 2 Lefchalk 3 1 0 Pierce 1 0 0 Alakson 3 0 2 McDowell 2 1 2 Surma 3 0 1 Cecchini 1 0 0 Kitz 3 0 0 Siko 3 0 0 Poole 3 0 0 Baker 4 0 1 McKula 3 0 0 Penich 3 1 1 Painter 2 0 0 Madatic 1 0 0 Nicdtera 2 0 1 Foust 2 1 1 Alesi 2 0 0 Syphan 2 1 1 Townsnd 1 0 0 Watson 2 1 1 Furman 2 0 0
Totals 33 10 12 Totals 26 2 6Derry 325 000 0 — 10 12 0Mt. Pleasant 100 001 0 — 2 6 0 Doubles: Skirboll (D); Alakson-2 (MP) Strikeouts by: Baker-10 (D); Kitz-7 (MP) Base on balls by: Baker-3 (D); Kitz-3 (MP) Winning pitcher: Andrew Baker Losing pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz
