Derry Legion took care of West Hempfield in the later innings for an 8-3 victory during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Wednesday at Lint Field in Irwin.
The victory improved Derry to 2-2 overall. Derry’s two losses came against Young Township and Hempfield East by a combined three runs, a 7-5 setback to open the season and a 4-3 defeat on June 17. Derry edged out Latrobe for a 3-2 victory on June 15 and topped West Hempfield for a five-run victory on Wednesday.
Derry was scheduled to play Yough on Tuesday, but the game was rained out. Derry is back in action at 6 p.m. Friday against Bushy Run at Sloan Field in Blairsville.
The five-run victory against West Hempfield on Wednesday was anything but lopsided.
Derry jumped out to an early three-run lead through four with single runs in the first, third and fourth innings. West Hempfield struck in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run inning to even the score.
But Derry regrouped and responded with what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the sixth. Derry tacked on four more runs to set the final in the top of the seventh.
Hank Skirboil paced Derry at the plate with three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI, while Mason Seftas singled twice and drove in three runs. Josh Ulery singled and scored twice, Braden Mickinak crossed twice and Matt McDowell drove in a pair. Andrew Baker also tripled and scored for Derry, which scored eight runs on seven hits.
Baker was the winning pitcher, allowing zero runs and zero hits with five strikeouts and one walk through two-and-a-third innings. Ryan Bushey enjoyed a strong start for Derry, giving up three earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in four-and-two-thirds innings.
Miletics led West Hempfield offensively with two hits, including a double, while Sebek tripled and scored. Allen suffered the loss, allowing seven runs — six earned — on six hits with one strikeout and six walks in six-and-a-third innings.
———
Derry W. Hempfield ab r h ab r h
Skirboil 4 2 3 Sebek 4 1 1 Bushey 4 0 0 Belgiovane 3 0 1 Ulery 3 2 1 Miletics 2 0 2 Mickinak 1 2 0 Allen 3 0 0 Alesi 1 0 0 Prenatt 3 0 0 Seftas 3 0 2 Resnik 1 0 0 Ingmire 3 0 0 Santangel 2 0 0 McDowell 1 0 0 Feirce 3 0 0 Stump 2 0 0 Fluck 0 0 0 Staats 2 0 0 Sebek 3 1 1 Ray 1 1 0 Nelson 2 1 0 Baker 1 1 1
Totals 26 8 7 Totals 26 3 5Derry 101 101 4 — 8 7 0W. Hempfield 000 030 0 — 3 5 1 Doubles: H Skirboil (D); Miletics (WH) Triples: A Baker (D); Sebek (WH) Strikeouts by: R Bushey-9, A Baker-5 (D); Allen-1, Belgiovane-0 (WH) Base on balls by: R Bushey-1, A Baker-1 (D); Allen-6, Belgiovane-3 (WH) Winning pitcher: Andrew Baker Losing pitcher: Allen
(0) comments
