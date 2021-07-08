The Derry Legion baseball team played its best game in more than a week, but the Eagles came up just short.
No. 2 Bushy Run used a big rally to end seventh-seeded Derry’s season, as it escaped with an 8-7 victory and secured a spot in the upcoming American Legion District 31 semifinals in a quarterfinal-round playoff game played Wednesday at Derry Area High School.
“We just weren’t ready for it this year,” Derry manager Joe Lynch said. “I love every one of my guys. It’s a great team. I am going to miss the older players and it’s going to be really hard to let them go.”
Entering Wednesday’s second game of the best-of-three quarterfinal-round set, Derry lost five straight. The Eagles were outscored 57-11 in their previous five games, which includes Tuesday’s 11-1 setback in Game 1 against Bushy Run at Penn-Trafford High School.
Bushy Run ultimately closed out the best-of-three series, handing Derry its sixth consecutive loss — and 12th defeat in 14 games — but it wasn’t easy for the No. 2 seed.
“We had a couple of accidents out there, but I thought we did good,” Lynch said. “We made them work and we had (Bushy Run) worried.”
Lynch said that walks and errors hampered Derry throughout the season and the trend continued on Wednesday in Game 2 against Bushy Run.
As a team, Derry pitchers walked four batters, and three of those four free passes resulted in runs for Bushy Run, free passes that proved costly in a tightly-contested matchup.
“We had a lot of errors and a lot of walks this year,” Lynch said. “We just didn’t have the pitching to hang with these guys.”
During the first game of the series on Tuesday, Derry was limited to just two hits. It was a different story on Wednesday. Josh Ulery led the way with two hits, including a triple. Matt McDowell, Elijah Penich and Jake Watson all singled and scored for Derry, which pounded out seven runs on six hits. Andrew Baker took the mound loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.
Bushy Run scored twice in the first inning, but Derry provided an immediate answer. The Eagles scored six runs in the second inning, as they batted through the order. Derry had five hits in the inning and took a 6-2 advantage heading into the third.
Bushy Run started its rally after Derry’s big second inning. In the top of the third, Gino Scott roped a triple down the right field line, scoring Ryan Scavnicky and Matt Lichota and cutting the Derry lead to two runs, 6-4.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the third, as they loaded the bases with two outs. Ryan Bushey walked on four pitches, plating Andrew Baker and increasing it to a 7-4 Derry advantage.
Bushy Run tied the game in the top of the fifth. After a walk, and a pair of hits, Gavin Berardi laced a bases-clearing double to left-center to tie the game, 7-7.
“It took a lot of guys stepping up,” Bushy Run manager Jay Miller said. “You saw a big hit from Gavin Berardi in the fifth inning that tied things up.”
Bushy Run turned to reliever Jake Chrise, who shut the door. He didn’t allow a run or a hit and finished with five strikeouts in three-and-a-third innings.
“Jake Chrise coming in and throwing strikes for us was huge,” Miller said. “He was lights out for three innings.”
In the sixth, Bushy Run leadoff hitter Zach Hoffman drew a walk, and then stole second with one out. Scavnicky then drove in Hoffman on a single to centerfield, which proved to be the game-winning run.
Ulery looked to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff hit. Bushy Run countered by bringing in Gino Scott, who struck out the next three batters to end the game. That gave Bushy Run the quarterfinal-round victory, advancing the No. 2 seed to the American Legion District 31 semifinals where it will face No. 3 Yough, which closed out No. 6 Unity Township on Wednesday. That best-of-three set begins Saturday at Penn-Trafford High School.
“That was a full-blown team win right there,” Miller said. “When you see five different pitchers throw and use every single person on the bench, that’s a full-blown team effort.”
———
Bushy Run Derry ab r h ab r h
Hoffman 4 2 1 Bushey 4 0 0 Scavncky 4 2 2 Skirboll 4 1 0 Lichota 4 1 0 Siko 4 0 1 Scott 4 1 2 Ulery 4 1 2 Hileman 4 1 2 Baker 4 2 0 DeFillppo 4 1 0 McDowell 4 1 1 Berardi 4 0 1 Penich 4 1 1 Bellan 2 0 0 Watson 3 1 1 Chrise 2 0 0 Madatic 3 0 0 Good 2 0 1 Monroe 1 0 0
Totals 35 8 9 Totals 34 7 6Bushy Run 202 031 0 — 8 9 0Derry 061 000 0 — 7 6 0 Doubles: Berardi (BR) Triples: Ulery (D); Scott (BR) Strikeouts by: Baker-7 (D); Berardi-2, Lichota-0, Chrise-5, Scott-3 (BR) Base on balls by: Baker-4 (D); Berardi-2, Lichota-1, Boehm-3, Scott-0 (BR) Winning pitcher: Jake Chrise Losing pitcher: Andrew Baker
