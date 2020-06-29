It’s been a season of hits, but also near-misses for Derry Legion.
Derry lost a pair of weekend games against Bushy Run on Friday at Sloan Field, 7-6, and then Murrysville in Haymaker Park, 2-0, on Sunday by a combined three runs in Westmoreland County American League Baseball action.
Derry is 2-4 overall, but all four losses came by a combined six runs. Derry’s lone wins this season came against rival Latrobe, again by one run, and versus West Hempfield in a five-run victory.
Derry fell to Young Township, 7-5, to open the season, lost, 4-3, against Hempfield East on June 17, and then in extra innings on Friday against Bushy Run before a two-run defeat at Murrysville. Bushy Run captured last season’s American Legion District 31 championship, while Hempfield East advanced to the Great Lakes Region tournament.
Derry will look to turn it around, 6 p.m. Tuesday against West Hempfield at Sloan Field. Derry hosts Young Township the following day, also at Sloan Field, before traveling to Bushy Run on Friday. On the Fourth of July – Saturday – Derry will travel to Legion-Keener Field to battle rival Latrobe in a 1 p.m. first pitch.
Murrysville 2,
Derry 0
One inning of action was enough for Murrysville to edge out Derry Legion on Sunday.
Murrysville scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Josh Ulery, Austin Siko and Braden Staats had the lone hits for Derry.
Mason Seftas worked five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and zero walks. Andrew Baker worked a clean sixth inning with two strikeouts.
Miller guided Murrysville at the plate with two singles. Downs and Petrazzi both singled and scored for Murrysville, which produced two runs on six hits.
Pagano pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout for Murrysville. He struck out six and walked one in the victory.
Petrazzi and Downs both singled in the fifth for Murrysville. Both stole second and third, and Seaman’s ground out plated Petrazzi. Downs also came around on a ground out, producing the game’s second run.
Bushy Run 7,
Derry 6
Derry Legion came out on the wrong end of a tight contest on Friday against Bushy Run, this one in extra innings.
Derry scored three runs in the bottom of the third to jump in front for a 3-1 lead on Friday. But Bushy Run pulled ahead, 5-3, with the next four runs. Derry regained the lead, 6-5, thanks to a three-run bottom-of-the-fifth inning, but Bushy Run forced extras in the top of the seventh, before winning it in the eighth.
Hank Skirboll led Derry with two singles and two runs scored, while Ryan Bushy also singled twice and crossed. Ulery tripled, scored and drove in a pair of runs, while Brayden Mickinac and Jake Watson both singled and scored. Matt McDowell also doubled for Derry, which produced six runs on 10 hits.
Giovanni Scott guided Bushy Run offensively with three hits, including two doubles and two runs, while Garrett Couch also added two hits, including a double and a run. Lucca Baccari, Berardi and Lichota all singled and scored for Bushy Run, which scored six runs on 10 hits.
Baker took the loss for Derry, allowing two runs on two hits with zero strikeouts and three walks in two-and-two-thirds innings. Ulery had the start and gave up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk in four-and-two-thirds.
Scott was the winning pitcher, giving up zero runs on zero hits with four strikeouts and a walk in two-and-a-third.
Bushy Run opened the scoring in the top of the first, as Baccari singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and later scored on a Couch base knock.
Watson singled in the third for Derry and Skirboll followed with another base hit. Ulery tripled them both scored, and he later crossed on Mickinac’s base knock.
Scott doubled for Bushy Run in the fourth and Berardi was hit by a pitch. Defillipo singled in Scott and Berardi, who advanced to third, later crossed when Defillipo stole second.
Bushy Run added to its lead in the fifth when Couch doubled and later came home on a Scott base hit. Scott advanced to third on a single and scored on a passed ball.
Derry jumped ahead in the bottom of the inning, as Skirboll and Bushey singled, while Mickinac walked to load the bases. Mason Seftas and Baker singled in Skirboll and Bushey, respectively, while McDowell drew a bases-loaded walk that plated Mickinac.
Bushy Run forced extra innings in the seventh, as Schrupp singled and Adamson was inserted as a pinch runner. He later tied the game on Scott’s double.
Bushy Run won it in the eighth. Lichota drew a walk, Kuszinsky dropped a sacrifice bunt and Lichota advanced to third on the throw. Baccari grounded into a fielder’s choice that plated Lichota for the winning run.
———Bushy Run Derry ab r h ab r h
Baccari 5 1 1 Skirboll 5 2 2 Schropp 3 0 1 Bushey 5 1 2 Adamson 0 1 0 Ulery 4 1 1 Couch 4 1 2 Mickinak 2 1 1 Scott 5 2 3 Seftas 3 0 1 Berardi 3 1 1 Baker 4 0 1 Defillipo 2 0 1 McDowell 3 0 1 Seile 3 0 0 Lasser 2 0 0 Lichota 3 1 1 Stump 1 0 0 Ritter 2 0 0 Staats 1 0 0 Kuszinsky 1 0 0 Watson 2 1 1 Name 0 0 0 Ingmire 1 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Furman 1 0 0
Totals 31 7 10 Totals 34 6 10Bushy Run 100 220 11 — 7 10 0Derry 003 030 00 — 6 10 2 Doubles: McDowell (D); Scott-2, Couch (BR) Triples: Ulery (D) Strikeouts by: Wilson-3, Berardi-2, Scott-4 (BR); Ulery-5, Baker-0, Staats-0 (D) Base on balls by: Wilson-2, Berardi-2, Scott-1 (BR); Ulery-1, Baker-3, Staats-1 (D) Winning pitcher: Scott
Losing pitcher: Andrew Baker———Derry Murrysville ab r h ab r h
Skirboll 3 0 0 Downs 3 1 1 Bushey 3 0 0 Seaman 3 0 0 Ulery 2 0 1 Henderson 3 0 1 Mickinak 2 0 0 Miller 3 0 2 Baker 1 0 0 Skelly 3 0 1 Seftas 3 0 0 Sofran 2 0 0 McDowell 3 0 0 Kodat 2 0 0 Siko 3 0 1 Fisher 1 0 0 Ray 1 0 0 Franco 3 0 0 Staats 1 0 1 Petrazzi 2 1 1 Reeping 2 0 0
Totals 24 0 3 Totals 25 2 6Derry 000 000 0 — 0 3 1Murrysville 000 020 x — 2 6 0 Strikeouts by: Pagano-6 (M); Seftas-6, Baker-2 (D) Base on balls by: Pagano-1 (M); Seftas-0, Baker-0 (D) Winning pitcher: Pagano Losing pitcher: Mason Seftas
