The Derry Legion and Unity Township Legion baseball teams enjoyed big victories in two games played before squaring off over the weekend.
Derry extracted revenge from a season-opening loss with a 4-2 victory against Unity Township during an American Legion District 31 game played Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Derry and Unity Township scored big Friday night victories against Mount Pleasant and Kiski Valley, respectively, during the lead-in to Saturday’s big showdown at Derry Area High School. Derry blasted Mount Pleasant, 12-2, at Derry Area, while Unity Township downed Kiski Valley, 9-4, at Whitney Field.
Derry scored a forfeit victory against Young Township on Saturday prior to the Eagles’ two-run win against Unity Township, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Unity Township is 3-1 overall and fourth in District 31, while Derry is 5-3 and in sixth place. Derry is scheduled to travel to Young Township 6 p.m. Monday, while Unity Township is slated to visit Yough, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Unity Township picked up a big, 6-0, season-opening win on June 1 against Derry. Since then, Derry has won five of its last seven games, including four straight total. Derry last suffered an 8-5 setback one week ago against Murrysville, but the Eagles have rattled off consecutive wins against Mount Pleasant, a forfeit versus Young Township and a key two-run victory against Unity Township on Saturday.
Unity opened the season with three consecutive wins, including the season-opening shutout against Derry prior to its first defeat, also against the Eagles. The Bulldogs also own wins against Hempfield East and Kiski Valley this season.
Derry 4,
Unity Twp. 2
Both teams were tied, 1-1, through one inning, but Derry took command with a two-run bottom of the second inning. Unity got one back in the top of the third, trimming the deficit to one run, but Derry added insurance in the bottom of the inning and secured the victory.
Ryan Bushey led the Derry offense with two hits, including a double and a run scored. Elijah Penich singled twice and scored, while Matt McDowell doubled and crossed. Cole Townsend also singled and scored for Derry, which produced four runs on six hits.
Andrew Baker was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and just one walk. He gave up two unearned runs on just four hits in the complete-game effort.
Anthony Massari and Andrew Person both singled and scored for Unity Township, which put up two runs on four hits. Mason Seftas suffered the loss. He allowed four runs, three earned on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.
Derry scored on a fielder’s choice by Austin Siko in the first inning, a single from Townsend in the second and Bushey’s base hit in the same inning.
Derry 12,
Mount Pleasant 2
Bushey enjoyed a strong outing on the hill in the 10-run victory against Mount Pleasant. The two runs allowed were both unearned, as Bushey gave up just one hit, while ending with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Bushey had plenty of run support, as Derry scored seven times in the bottom of the first before adding two more in the second for an early 9-0 lead. Mount Pleasant scored twice in the top of the fifth, but Derry got three back in the bottom of the inning to complete the scoring.
Baker paced the Derry attack with two doubles and two runs, while Siko singled twice, scored two and drove in three. Hank Skirboll also singled twice, scored once and drove in a run, while Bushy helped himself with a hit and two runs. Logan Foust singled and scored, while McDowell crossed twice for Derry, which pounded out 12 runs on 10 hits.
Kitz had the lone hit for Mount Pleasant. He also suffered the loss, allowing 12 runs, nine earned on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.
Unity Twp. 9,
Kiski Valley 4
Unity Township jumped on Kiski Valley early for a five-run victory on Friday.
Unity scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added two more in the third for a 5-0 lead through three complete. Kiski Valley made it a one-run game, 5-4, with four runs in the top of the fourth, but Unity added insurance with three runs in the bottom of the inning and one more for good measure in the sixth.
Tony Massari guided Unity at the plate with three hits, including a double and two runs, while Mason Seftas contributed two singles and a pair of runs. Ryan Sickenberger singled and scored twice, while Owen Miele, Chase Sickenberger and Jake Albaugh all singled and scored for Unity, which produced nine runs on 10 hits.
Alex Woodring picked up the win with three strikeouts and zero walks. Jake Shaw also pitched in relief with two strikeouts and no walks.
Mason Ross led Kiski Valley offensively with two singles, while Dylan Stonebraker and Mason McGraw both singled and scored. Anthony Demharter also singled twice and scored, while Jacob Boris doubled for Kiski Valley, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Luke Priester took the loss with one strikeout and one walk.
Unity opened the scoring in the first inning when Miele reached on an error and Ryan Sickenberger drew a walk. After one out, and a double steal, Seftas singled in Miele. Albaugh’s sacrifice fly plated Sickenberger and Massari’s base hit brought around Seftas.
Unity extended the lead to 5-0 in the third. Seftas singled and scored on Massari’s double. Massari came around for Unity’s fifth run on a fielder’s choice.
Kiski Valley trimmed the deficit to 5-4 in the fourth thanks to three hits, an error and a sacrifice fly, but Unity effectively finished it off in the bottom of the inning.
After one out, Ryan Sickenberger drew a walk and Chase Sickenberger singled. Ryan Sickenberger stole third and scored on an error, and Albaugh reached on an error, which plated Chase Sickenberger. Albaugh later scored on Massari’s single.
Unity’s final run came in the sixth inning, as Massari scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Mt. Pleasant Derry ab r h ab r h
Golosky 3 0 0 Bushey 2 2 1 Lefchalk 3 1 0 Skirboll 4 2 2 Alakson 3 0 0 Siko 4 2 2 Surma 2 0 0 Baker 2 2 2 Kitz 3 0 1 Townsnd 2 0 0 Noah 2 0 0 McDowell 2 2 0 McKula 3 0 0 Penich 2 0 1 Painter 3 0 0 Madatic 2 0 1 Nicdtera 2 1 0 Foust 2 1 1 Alesi 2 0 0 Watson 1 1 0 Pierce 1 0 0 Furman 2 0 0 Cecchini 1 0 0
Totals 24 2 1 Totals 29 12 10Mt. Pleasant 000 020 0 — 2 1 4Derry 720 030 0 — 12 10 6 Doubles: Baker-2, Skirboll (D) Strikeouts by: Bushey-12 (D); Kitz-7 (MP) Base on balls by: Bushey-1 (D); Kitz-5 (MP) Winning pitcher: Ryan Bushey Losing pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz ———
Unity Twp. Derry ab r h ab r h
Miele 4 0 1 Bushey 3 1 2 Sickenbrgr 4 0 0 Skirboll 2 0 0 Massari 3 1 1 Siko 3 0 0 Seftas 3 0 0 Baker 3 0 0 Albaugh 3 0 0 McDowell 3 1 1 Brown 2 0 0 Penich 3 1 2 Mazzoni 2 0 0 Foust 2 0 0 Stott 3 0 1 Ulery 1 0 0 Person 3 1 1 Townsnd 3 1 1 Furman 1 0 0 Watson 2 0 0
Totals 27 2 4 Totals 26 4 6Unity Twp. 101 000 0 — 2 4 1Derry 121 000 x — 4 6 2 Doubles: McDowell, Bushey (D) Strikeouts by: Baker-9 (D); Seftas-4 (UT) Base on balls by: Baker-1 (D); Seftas-2 (UT) Winning pitcher: Andrew Baker Losing pitcher: Mason Seftas ———
Kiski Valley Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Ross 4 0 2 Miele 4 1 1 Smetak 2 0 1 R Sicknbrgr 4 2 1 Werkenisr 4 0 0 C Sicknbrgr 4 1 1 Boris 4 0 1 Seftas 4 2 2 Stonemakr 4 1 1 Albaugh 3 1 1 McGraw 3 1 1 Massari 4 2 3 Cooper 3 0 0 Woodring 0 0 0 Hotalski 0 0 0 Aiello 4 0 0 Demhartr 3 1 2 Shaw 3 0 1 Priester 3 1 0 Person 2 0 0
Totals 30 4 8 Totals 32 9 10Kiski Valley 000 400 0 — 4 8 7Unity Twp 302 301 x — 9 10 2 Doubles: Massari (UT); Boris (KV) Strikeouts by: Woodring-3, Shaw-2 (UT); Priester-1, Denbarter-2 (KV) Base on balls by: Woodring-0, Shaw-0 (UT); Priester-1, Denbarter-3 (KV) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Luke Priester
