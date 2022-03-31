Derry Area freshman Chaeli Keenan won the PA state champion title at the Level 8 PA Gymnastics Championship on March 25 at Centre Elite Gymnastics in State College.
Keenan won by taking first in the all-around, along with first on the uneven bars with a score 9.425, first on the balance beam with a 9.125 and third on the floor exercise with a 9.125.
Keenan also qualified to compete at the USA Gymnastics Region 7 meet where she will compete against gymnasts from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.
Keenan trains at Elegance Elite Gymnastics in Delmont and is coached by Hannah Gentile and Brian Sateriale. She trains 16 hours a week
She also works every Sunday morning at Keystone Kitchen in New Alexandria.
Keenan, also, has three other sisters who compete. Her younger sister, who is in the seventh grade, Kadence Keenan is going for the Level 7 state title on April 2 in Bethlehem, Pa.
