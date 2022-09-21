In 2017 the Derry Area Trojan boys golf team captured its second section championship 43 years after its first in 1974. Since 2017, the team has added four more: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Derry Area traveled to Hannastown Country Club to close out the 2022 section schedule and defeated Greensburg Salem 198-225 to finish 11-1 in Section 2AA and 12-1 overall. The team won the section title outright this year, losing only to Mt. Pleasant at Norvelt.

