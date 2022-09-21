In 2017 the Derry Area Trojan boys golf team captured its second section championship 43 years after its first in 1974. Since 2017, the team has added four more: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Derry Area traveled to Hannastown Country Club to close out the 2022 section schedule and defeated Greensburg Salem 198-225 to finish 11-1 in Section 2AA and 12-1 overall. The team won the section title outright this year, losing only to Mt. Pleasant at Norvelt.
“We started a tradition in 2017 when we won that first one in 43 years, we take pool plunge fully dressed in our golf uniforms to celebrate,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “Now that we have celebrated this accomplishment it is time to get back to work and prepare for the team semifinals and finals. If you talk to the kids, they want to go as far as they can together as a team. They understand that the post-season is a different process. The post-season is made up of 18-hole competitions. You have to keep grinding it out. The deeper you go, the tougher the competition. We surprised a lot of people in the semifinals last year when we beat Sewickley Academy and the eventual WPIAL AA Champion North Catholic. These kids have earned the right to be mentioned alongside teams like Sewickley Academy and Quaker Valley, schools known for their strong golf programs.”
The win at Hannastown was coach Smeltzer’s 100 win as the boys head coach (in 10 years).
Hunter Jurica was the low medalist with a 37, Ashton Beighley was two strokes off the paces at 39. Antonio Hauser and Hayden Smolleck came in at 40 and Owen Hammers finished with a 42.
This group of seniors, they have given nothing but their best effort over the past four years,” Smeltzer said. “Being able to watch all five of them grow as not only players but as young men have been special. I wasn’t sure at the beginning of the year if all of them were going to be in the starting six, but when the season began they all found their way into the lineup. They have done something that I don’t think will be matched for quite some time. To win four section titles in four years is a great accomplishment.”
Sam Spigarelli and Grant Smith led GS with 43. Other scores for GS: Owen Tutich 44, Mike Kingerski 47, Noah Outly 48.
Derry Area will now await the team semifinal pairings and the semifinals which are scheduled for October.
