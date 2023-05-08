20230505-DAtrack.jpg

Derry Lady Trojans track and field team poses for a photo after winning the WPIAL semifinals Thursday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Area Lady Trojans track and field team will be making school history Tuesday when they travel to Peters Township High School to compete in their first WPIAL Class AA Track and Field Championships.

It will be a triple dual meet; there will be four teams there and there will be three dual meets. It will be Derry Area, Quaker Valley, Winchester Thurston and Knoch.

