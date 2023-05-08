The Derry Area Lady Trojans track and field team will be making school history Tuesday when they travel to Peters Township High School to compete in their first WPIAL Class AA Track and Field Championships.
It will be a triple dual meet; there will be four teams there and there will be three dual meets. It will be Derry Area, Quaker Valley, Winchester Thurston and Knoch.
“It looks pretty good,” Derry coach Mark Curcio said. “Everything is going to be down to the wire though, just because when you are at this level it is basically four teams that are carbon copies of each other. Every point, every inch that is going to be the difference when you had the math up to see who is going to win.”
Curcio thinks his Lady Trojans will face the stiffest competition from Winchester Thurston.
“We matched up against Winchester Thurston, so that is the meet that we are playing against and we will see how the other two meets go,” he said. “Basically, it is even split first place-wise. We are planning on splitting with them when it comes to first places but for the field events, like the throws and the jumps that should be why the reason we can win. It is going to be tight.”
The team is coming off a tight semifinal that saw them put together a string of first-place finishes last in the meet, including the girls 4x400 team of Julia Mucci, Charity Peterman, Julia Omlor and Jane Huss beating South Park within 10 meters of the finish line, securing the meet.
“It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever been a part of,” Curcio said. “We knew going in that we were going to match up with South Park, so that is exactly what we did. There were four teams there. And the other two ended up being what we estimated them to be. But we did not predict it would be that close against South Park. It was straight out of a Disney movie. Everything kind of built on each other and first-place finishes happened when they happened, but the girls came through in the clutch at the very, very end. And that is what ended up being the difference.”
Curcio has been working toward this goal since he took over the program in 2012.
“Whenever I first took over this program in 2012, I always envisioned this idea of putting an emphasis on the team,” he said. “If you go elsewhere, they are very individual-based. As long as I’ve been here with my coaching staff, we take pride in strategizing in putting kids in the best places to help the team win. Whenever we moved down to AA, we started to get closer and closer. In 2016, we made the playoffs and the girls lost in the semifinal round. In 2017, both the boys and girls made the playoffs. The boys actually made it to the WPIAL Championship. In 2018 and 2019, we made the playoffs. And if you were to look at the scores, we went from losing by 20 to losing by 15 to losing by 10. Last year was a great example for the semifinals we went out to Shenango and we lost to Hopewell by literally a relay and they won by 15 meters. This year we finally made it over the hump.”
Curcio is also excited for his coaching staff and a set of girls that put the extra effort in during the offseason to get ready for this spring season.
“It is exciting,” he said. “It is all the work that the coaching staff and the athletes put into it, especially in the offseason. We had the largest indoor team to compete over the winter. So, if you look at those five girls, Reigna Taylor, Julia Omlor, Sophia Mazzoni, Ashley Baker and Jane Huss, they are the main five girls arguably on this team right now that carried that idea of being a leader... It just goes to show that if you put in the work, especially in the offseason and it carries into the spring. All the girls deserve it, but the fact is (those five) put in the extra effort and it is definitely rewarding for them.”
