The No. 10-seeded Derry Area Lady Trojans tennis team knocked off the No. 7-seeded Quaker Valley Quakers 3-2 in the first round of the WPIAL team playoffs. The Trojans’ Danielle Jellison, Elizabeth Kott and Amber Platt defeated their Quaker Valley singles opponents to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Derry Area will travel to the No. 2-seeded Knoch today for the second round of the playoffs.
