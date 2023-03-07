The Derry Area girls swim team competed in numerous events at the WPIAL Swimming Championships held Thursday at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Mikah Horwat, Keegan Roddy, Sophia Doherty and Gianna Gruska started the day competing in the 200-medley relay finishing 19th. Gruska competed in the 200 free, Doherty and Madi Repak represented in the 50 free. The 100 fly was swum by Doherty and Chloe Buhite. The 200 free-relay team of Regan Repak, Gianna Gruska, Chloe Buhite and Madi Repak will move on to the PIAA State Championships on March 17-18 at Bucknell University.
