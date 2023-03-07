The Derry Area girls swim team competed in numerous events at the WPIAL Swimming Championships held Thursday at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Mikah Horwat, Keegan Roddy, Sophia Doherty and Gianna Gruska started the day competing in the 200-medley relay finishing 19th. Gruska competed in the 200 free, Doherty and Madi Repak represented in the 50 free. The 100 fly was swum by Doherty and Chloe Buhite. The 200 free-relay team of Regan Repak, Gianna Gruska, Chloe Buhite and Madi Repak will move on to the PIAA State Championships on March 17-18 at Bucknell University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.