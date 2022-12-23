The Derry Area boys and girls swimming/diving teams hosted Connellsville Area for a meet Thursday.
The Derry Area girls team defeated Connellsville 97-80 at the Trojan Natatorium. Leading the team to victory were the following team members with first-place finishes:
The team of Kaelyn Washburn, Regan Repak, Mikah Horwat and Madi Repak took first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.58.
Chloe Buhite finished in first with a time of 2:12.59 in the 200 free and the 500 free with a time of 5:52.02, while Regan Repak took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:28.16.
Madi Repak scored first place in the 50 free with a time of 26.76. Mikah Horwat took first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.10, with Gianna Gruska placing first with a time of 1:00.55 in the 100 free.
The relay team of Regan Repak, Sophia Doherty, Gruska and Buhite took first in the 200-free relay with a time of 1:49.98.
Ella Silvis took first in the one-meter dive with a score of 200.30 and with that score Silvis joins a remarkable group of Derry Area divers who have scored 200 points in the one-meter dive.
The Derry Area boys team fell to a powerful Connellsville squad. However, several Trojans kept the team alive by finishing with outstanding first-place finishes:
Jake Hauser took first place in diving with a score of 236.90.
Chase Marco took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.81, while Dylan Cowan scored first place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:20.01.
The boys and girls teams will be back in action on Jan. 4 against rivals Ligonier Valley at the Ligonier Valley YMCA with a meet time of 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Wildcats bounced back after their home loss to McKeesport on Tuesday by traveling to Penn Hills and picking up a 48-39 nonsection victory Thursday.
Greater Latrobe led 11-8 after the close of the first quarter and nursed a 20-19 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats came out after the half and outscored Penn Hills 11-9 in the third quarter to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter. The closing quarter saw the Wildcats post their biggest scoring quarter of the game with 17 points to Penn Hills’ 11 to solidify the Latrobe win.
Carley Berk and Camille Dominick had 13 points apiece to lead the Wildcats, while Elle Snyder chipped in 11 points and Josie Straigis added 8 points.
Penn Hills’ Egypt Coleman led all scorers with 17 points.
