The North Catholic Lady Trojans dominated the Derry Area Lady Trojans 63-17 Thursday. Alayna Rocco(16), Anna Waskiewicz (14), and Sarah Loughry(13) led North Catholic. Derry was led in scoring by Rachelle Marinchek with seven points.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- A new publication for our older readers!
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Learning ice skating
- County parks, 250th anniversary commemoration focus of county’s annual tourism plan
- Fire devastated St. Vincent campus 60 years ago
- DASD approves club adviser compensation, more bus drivers
- High winds damage mobile homes, wires in Derry Township
- Wildcat swim/dive teams win over Armstrong on senior night
- Greensburg police chief facing federal drug crimes
- Ditch clearing in Ligonier Township has led to arguments between residents, road crew
- Student, school board members recognized by EWCTC
- Rossi announces Latrobe district office fully operational
Most Popular
Articles
- Ligonier Ice Fest set for this weekend
- LVSD, law enforcement investigating allegations at middle school
- Verna claims Ligonier Township supervisor violated Sunshine Act
- Concordia, Bethlen Communities affiliation moves forward
- David Kevin Slusser
- Randy James Hoyman
- Ditch clearing in Ligonier Township has led to arguments between residents, road crew
- Rossi announces Latrobe district office fully operational
- Latrobe pharmacy closes doors after more than 25 years
- Unity Township to use state grant to add ADA-accessible fishing dock to lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.