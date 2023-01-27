Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.