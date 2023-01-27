The North Catholic Lady Trojans dominated the Derry Area Lady Trojans 63-17 Thursday. Alayna Rocco(16), Anna Waskiewicz (14), and Sarah Loughry(13) led North Catholic. Derry was led in scoring by Rachelle Marinchek with seven points.

