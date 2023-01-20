20230120-DAswim.jpg

Despite the 109-74 section loss to Indiana Area, the Derry Area Trojan swimmers qualified at least five swimmers for the WPIAL championships Thursday. Congratulations to Gianna Gruska, Chloe Buhite, Regan Repak, Madi Repak and Sophia Doherty. Chaeli Keenan joined the 200 club in diving as she scored a 221.80. Pictured are the qualified girl swimmers and divers

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

