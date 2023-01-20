Despite the 109-74 section loss to Indiana Area, the Derry Area Trojan swimmers qualified at least five swimmers for the WPIAL championships. Congratulations to Gianna Gruska, Chloe Buhite, Regan Repak , Madi Repak and Sophia Doherty. Chaeli Keenan joined the 200 club in diving as she scored a 221.80. Pictured are the qualified girl swimmers and divers
Derry drops swim meet to Indiana, but qualifies swimmers for WPIAL
