Derry Area second baseman Cason Long takes the throw from catcher Nate Gray, but was unable to get Freeport’s Kason Barker out on an attempted steal to second base. The Yellow Jackets went on to win a 13-2 five-inning mercy-rule WPIAL Section 3-A contest. The Trojans fall to 1-2, 0-2 overall, while the Yellow Jackets improve to 2-0 and 4-1 in the section. Right, Antonio Hauser hits a ball into the outfield for the second Trojan hit of the game.

