It’s been a grueling last two games for the Derry Area baseball team defensively committing four errors in a win on Monday, but that was not the case on Wednesday at Mount Pleasant Area, as the Vikings took advantage of eight errors en route to a 13-3 win invoking the mercy rule after five innings Wednesday in the Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
“This is one that you want to quickly forget,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “Credit to Mount Pleasant, they took advantage of everything we gave to them but we need to continue to work on our defense. We make no excuses. If you want to be a great team you have to make the routine plays and we did not do that today”
While the defense sputtered, the Trojan bats were silenced by the Vikings freshman pitcher Connor Drzal who struck out just one, but hit the strike zone all afternoon using his defense to get the job done until the Trojan fifth inning when already down 10-0 the Vikings committed three miscues in the same inning wrapped around Antonio Hauser’s one-out single.
Brayden Mickinac had the only other hit in the game for the Trojans, a single in the opening inning.
Nate Papuga took the loss giving up six runs, all unearned on just two hits in two innings of work the sophomore walked three, one intentionally, and struck out two
Senior Blake Cecchini yielded four runs, just one earned on four hits in his two innings on the hill.
“It’s easy to become complacent when (Ryan) Hood is on the mound getting two to three strikeouts an inning, but our pitchers are asked to pitch to contact and be effective and that means using the defense,” Flickinger said. “Credit to their pitcher. We were struggling catching up to his fastball. Pretty impressive outing for a freshman. Hats off to him.”
Mount Pleasant Area was led by Senior Aaron Alakson and Junior Brady Poole who finished with two hits each in the Viking eight-hit attack.
The Trojans, now 4-2 overall and 3-1 in section play will have some time to regroup during the Easter break before they host section foe Ligonier Valley on April 19 at Grandview Field, with a game time is 4 p.m.
“We are a close-knit team and I think we will figure it out by putting in the extra work,” Flickinger said. “I’m confident we will respond accordingly the next time we take the field.”
