In the first double dual of the season, the Derry Area boys and girls teams dominated Leechburg but split with Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday afternoon. The boys defeated Leechburg 132 to 11 and lost to Apollo-Ridge with a final score of 94-56 pitting their section record to 2-2. The girls, however, remain undefeated in section play with two decisive victories defeating Leechburg 137 to 7 and Apollo-Ridge 122 to 27.
On the boys’ side, Ahmad Ward led the way for the Trojans winning the 100m (11.8) and 200m (25.0) and finishing second in the javelin with a throw of 125 feet. “Prior to the season, it was between track and baseball,” assistant coach Dave McNichol said. “I’m just glad he chose track and field.” This Saturday at the Slippery Rock Invite, Ward will compete in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m, and javelin.
Other overall first-place Derry Area winners included Blake Revoir in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.6, Chuck Banks in the mile and 2 mile, and the boys 3200-meter relay team of Gabe Gess, Seth Swisher, Ian Uphole, and Logan Corbett.
“Chuck [Banks] was only supposed to run the two-mile today and maybe the 4x4 relay if he was needed,” head coach Mark Curcio said. “However, he voluntarily ran the mile for the team. At that point in the meet, it was obvious that the boys were going to be in for a fight on the track, so he stepped up and took the event.”
Against Leechburg, the Derry Area boys won 1st place in every event except the 400-meter dash as senior Derrick Moffett finished in second place by 0.5 of a second.
The boys (2-2) still have an outside shot of making the playoffs but must defeat both Burrell and Ligonier Valley on Tuesday at home.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Trojans took care of business led by freshmen Julia Omlor and Alayna Williams on the track, Ashley Baker in the jumps, and the throwers, including Sara Bungard, Mara Lewis, Sophia Mazzoni, Rain Loucks, and Emma Huber, who swept all three throws (27-0).
Like Ward for the boys, Omlor won the 100-meter (13.4) and 200-meter (28.2) and ran on the winning 4x100m team. Williams won the 800-meter and ran the winning 4x800 and 4x400 teams.
“[Along with] Jane Huss, Alayna both remain unbeaten at any distance or relay this season,” said Rager.
But the girls also have some strong upperclassmen including junior Ashley Baker who took firs in the long and triple jump, and finished second in the pole vault (6-6). “Both boys and girls jumpers continue to steadily improve and score significant points for the team,” said assistant coach Gene Brisbane.
The story of the day goes to the girls throwers who swept all three throws. Junior Sara Bungard won the shot put, junior Mara Lewis won the discus, and freshman Sophia Mazzoni won the javelin.
“Whenever we plan for a meet, I handle the sprints and hurdles, [Greg] Rager organizes his distance crew, and Gene [Brisbane] prepares his jumpers,” Curcio said. “But with our throwers, the culture has been established that in big meets, they can be depended on. With a 27-0 sweep, today was nothing different. I’m very proud of them.”
With the win, the girls (4-0) will host Burrell and Ligonier Valley on Tuesday in a double-dual that will decide the section title. The meet time is 4 p.m. at Trojan Stadium.
