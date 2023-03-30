Derry Area boys volleyball dominated Bishop Guilfoyle, winning in straight sets Wednesday and did so with a new lineup as the Trojans have a few players out.

“It was interesting because that was the first time we used that lineup because we have some players out right now,” Trojans coach Shawn Spencer said. “The kids adjusted well and found a way.”

