Derry Area boys volleyball dominated Bishop Guilfoyle, winning in straight sets Wednesday and did so with a new lineup as the Trojans have a few players out.
“It was interesting because that was the first time we used that lineup because we have some players out right now,” Trojans coach Shawn Spencer said. “The kids adjusted well and found a way.”
The Trojans won the first set 25-15, then won the next at 25-13. They rounded out the straight-set win with a 25-21 closing set.
Ethan Frye (6) and Mason Beeman (6) combined 12 kills to help edge the Trojans to victory. Gabe Carbonara and Pat Laughlin followed with four kills each. Cam McNichol, also had four kills combined with seven assists and five aces. Jonathan Shumaker had 17 assists, while Sabastian Schall had 10 digs.
“I like the flexibility the kids have shown and being able to adjust to adversity so far this year,” Spencer said. “And they will face adversity throughout the year and being able to deal with that is a good thing. The biggest thing I liked is how we adjusted when we had to and made the plays when we needed to... They all did some things that make you happy as a coach and, obviously, they did some things that didn’t.”
Derry Area remains perfect in the new season moving to 3-0.
The Trojans JV squad won as well with the scores of 25-11 and 25-11.
Duke Klapchar led Derry with six kills and nine aces. Trent Hughes added four kills along with four digs. John Kerin added four digs as well.
The Trojans will next travel to Gateway.
Winning its home game with GCC on Monday, Ligonier Valley traveled to GCC Tuesday where the Centurians downed the Rams 9-1. Haden Sierocky had the sole extra base hit for the Rams, with a triple.
