For The Bulletin
On Thursday, the Derry Area cross-country teams competed at the WPIAL Championships held at Roadman Park at Cal U.
The Derry Area girls finished 14th out of 39 AA teams, scoring 407 points and averaging 23:46 through their top five, an improvement of 28 seconds on their average from the same meet last year.
Jane Huss led the girls with a time of 22:07. Gianna Gruska finished in 22:59, a 1:15 improvement from a week ago on the same course and her first time finishing in second position for the girls this season. Tessa Hayes finished in 23:35, a 32-second improvement from last week.
Senior captain Ashley Baker capped off her cross-country career with an all-time personal best of 24:31 on the challenging Cal U course.
Mikah Horwat finished at 25:41, and Sophia Doherty took well over a minute off of her time from last week also at 25:41.
“Due to an absence, I asked Mikah to be a substitute,” said Derry coach Greg Rager. “She did incredibly well despite the circumstances.”
This season marks the most successful team season a Derry Area Girls cross-country team has ever had.
The boys finished 26th out of 39 teams and averaged 21:48 through their top 5, a 19-second improvement on their average from last year.
Senior captain Charlie Banks led the boys in at 19:00.
Logan Corbett put together his second sub-20-minute performance this year at 19:59, a 22-second improvement from last week.
Seth Swisher lowered his time from 21:27 last week to 21:13.
Gabe Gess finished in 23:39 taking 51 seconds off his time from a week ago.
Sawyer Newhouse wrapped up his freshman season in 25:11, an 18-second improvement from one week ago.
“All boys peaked according to plan,” said Rager. “Logan [Corbett] went under 20:00 on that course for the first time as a 10th grader… the future is bright for him.”
All in all, Coach Rager had nothing but good things to say about his teams’ seasons at the conclusion of the championships.
“The girls had the best season in program history and we’re only losing one senior,” said Rager. “The boys are totally bought in as well.”
“Come next season, both teams will be ready for all comers.”
