Through four innings of Tuesday’s game between Derry and West Hempfield, the pitchers stifled the hitters. Ryan Bushey and Mitch Miletics were engaged in the duel, but after Bushey’s exit, West Hempfield broke out for 13 more runs, claiming a 14-2 victory at Sloan Field in Blairsville.
With the loss, Derry fell to 2-5 in Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) play, while West Hempfield moved to 2-3.
With a packed schedule this week, Derry manager Joe Lynch elected to remove Bushey after he allowed just three hits and one run through four innings, with West Hempfield leading 1-0. Additionally, Bushey racked up six strikeouts, including five straight in the second and third innings.
Lynch noted that he intends to use Bushey on the rubber again later this week, as Derry plays three more games in a four-day stretch.
“I didn’t want to waste him. I needed to get something out of him and take him later into the week,” Lynch said. “Ryan was fantastic as usual. He’s been solid all year.”
West Hempfield manager Jason Resnik agreed.
“Bushey is an outstanding pitcher,” Resnik said. “He locates very well, he lives low in the zone, and we have a hard time with that.”
The rest of the Derry pitchers were not nearly as successful on this day, however, as West Hempfield scored three runs in the fifth inning to take command, and then sealed the outcome by scoring five runs each in the sixth and seventh. In the process, Derry used five more hurlers, none of whom went more than one inning.
Conversely, Miletics lobbied to remain in the contest for West Hempfield, and he went the distance, despite eclipsing the 100-pitch mark. Unlike high-school baseball under PIAA rule, the WCALB does not enforce a pitch count limit. He held Derry to just five hits, walking one while striking out five.
Both hurlers worked scoreless through the first three innings, although West Hempfield advanced a runner to third base in the top of the first, before Bushey escaped unscathed.
In the fourth, however, West Hempfield cleanup hitter Noah Allen smacked a solo home run to left field. Allen, who attends Penn-Trafford, was a late addition to West Hempfield after the Bushy Run roster was full.
In the bottom of the inning, Derry threatened to pull even or take the lead, as Josh Ulery reached on an error with one out, and Mason Seftas followed with a walk. Miletics retired Austin Siko on a flyout, though, and then included Matt McDowell to hit into a fielders’ choice to end the threat.
Braden Staats relieved Bushey to open the fifth inning, and immediately issued a pair of walks. After a strikeout, Staats induced a ground ball to third, but an errant throw to second base allowed everyone to reach base safely. Following a lineout, Miletics delivered a crucial two-run double to left, and Allen produced an RBI single to extend the West Hempfield advantage to 4-0.
Derry notched its runs in the bottom of the fifth, courtesy of Ulery. To begin the inning, Brayden Mickinak drew a walk, and Anthony Lasser singled. The hosts failed to capitalize initially, as Jacob Stump went down to strikes, and Hank Skirboll flew out. Bushey was hit by a pitch, though, loading the bases for Ulery.
The Derry shortstop smacked a hit to left-center, which scored a pair of runners. However, Bushey attempted to stretch to third base, and was eliminated after a lengthy rundown to end the inning.
Lasser took over on the hill in the sixth, but he hit the first batter he faced, and then allowed a pair of singles and a double. His replacement, Matt McDowell, allowed a double, and after a Derry error and a sacrifice fly, West Hempfield held a 9-2 lead.
Two more relievers, Jack Watson and Nick Reeping, pitched in the seventh, combining to allow five runs on just one hit.
In addition to the 10 hits allowed, Derry pitchers also issued seven walks and plunked two batters, while the defense committed four errors.
“We just got to throw strikes, that’s it,” Lynch noted. “We can’t be walking batters.”
C.J. Ingmire delivered a pinch-hit double in the bottom of the seventh for Derry, and another pinch hitter, Blake Cecchini, appeared to single to right field, but he was thrown out before safely reaching the bag to end the contest.
That final play epitomized the struggles that Derry has had at the plate recently, according to the manager.
“We’re hitting the ball, it’s just going to the (opposing) players right now,” Lynch explained.
For victorious West Hempfield, Allen went 3-for-5, including two homers and four RBIs, while Dylan Sebek also had a multi-hit performance and scored three times.
Derry remains at home on Wednesday, hosting Young Township at Sloan Field at 6 p.m. Later this week, Derry plays back-to-back road games, against Bushy Run at Sunrise Elementary School on Friday, and at Legion-Keener Park against Latrobe on Saturday.
Meanwhile, West Hempfield stays on the road against Latrobe tonight at 6 p.m., and hosts Murrysville at Lint Field on Friday.
———
W. Hempfield Derry ab r h ab r h
Sebek 4 3 2 Skirboll 3 0 0 Anderson 5 0 1 Cecchini 1 0 0 Miletics 4 1 1 Bushey 2 0 1 Allen 5 2 3 Ulery 3 0 1 Hosni 2 0 0 Seftas 2 0 1 Belgiovane 4 1 0 Siko 2 0 0 Wheaton 2 3 1 Staats 1 0 0 Kramer 3 2 1 McDowell 2 0 0 Nelson 2 0 0 Watson 1 0 0 Flock 1 2 1 Alesi 1 0 0 Mickinak 1 0 0 Lasser 2 1 1 Baker 1 0 0 Furman 1 0 0 Stump 1 0 0 Ingmire 1 0 1 Reeping 0 0 0
Totals 32 14 10 Totals 25 2 5W. Hempfield 000 135 5 — 14 10 1Derry 000 020 0 — 2 5 4 Doubles: Seftas, Ingmire (D); Sebek, Miletics, Flock (WH) Home Runs: Allen-2 (WH) Strikeouts by: Bushey-6, Staats-1, Lasser-0, McDowell-1, Watson-1, Reeping-0 (D); Miletics-5 (WH) Base on balls by: Bushey-1, Staats-2, Lasser-0, McDowell-1, Watson-2, Reeping-1 (D); Miletics-1 (WH) Winning pitcher: Mitch Miletics Losing pitcher: Ryan Bushey
