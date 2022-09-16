The Trojans defeated visiting Mt. Pleasant 202-234 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club Wednesday.
Derry Area is now 10-1 in section play, 11-1 overall with one final match remaining next Tuesday at Hannastown against Greensburg Salem.
The win secured Derry Area’s fourth straight section 2 AA title.
As a team the current seniors have won 39 section matches, dropping only five over the four-year span. Heading into the Greensburg match, the team is also looking to hit a milestone for head Coach Tracey Smeltzer.
A win at Hannastown would give the head oach her 100th career win with the boys team.
“I am so happy for this team, especially the seniors who have worked so hard to get here,” Derry coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “They earned this one. We faced some tough competition this season. So many matches that were decided by two-strokes, and the two ties at the end of regulation say a lot about the quality of the programs in our section. GCC, LV, MP and Greensburg Salem are all producing some quality players.”
Junior Hayden Smolleck was the overall low medalist with a two-over-par 38.
Hunter Jurica and Ashton Beighley were one off the pace at 39.
Antonio Hauser came in at 40 and Owen Hammers shot 46.
“Watching these five players grow and develop over the past four years has been special,” Smeltzer said. “We knew this year we had the potential to make it into the post season once again, but I am not sure we knew how hard it was going to be to get there. The nailbiters that came down to the final groups, it makes it exciting. I am a competitive person, so I get really intense.I have to add that Hayden Smolleck, my lone underclassman in the starting line up, has come such a long way. He has been the low medal winner for us the past two matches, and when you look at what Hunter and Ashton have been scoring all year (sub 40s), that tells you how hungry he is. His score was the throw out at GCC, he was not at all happy, and said he wasn’t going to let it happen again. It lit a fire in him and he has been firing on all cylinders ever since.”
