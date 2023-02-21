The Derry Area boys basketball team’s post-season run came to an end Monday as Mohawk handed the Trojans a 66-55 loss in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Derry Area raced out to an early 5-0 lead, but the team was down 16-13 after the opening quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.