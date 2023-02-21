The Derry Area boys basketball team’s post-season run came to an end Monday as Mohawk handed the Trojans a 66-55 loss in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Derry Area raced out to an early 5-0 lead, but the team was down 16-13 after the opening quarter.
Mohawk responded in the second quarter by scoring double the output of the Trojans at 20-10 to take a 13-point lead into the half.
However, the Trojans battled back to cut the lead to one late in the third quarter 44-43.
Mohawk once again responded in the fourth and capitalized to pull out a 66-56 win in the first round of the WPIAL Playoffs.
Mohawk was led by freshman Bobby Fadden with 32 points. The Warriors’ season-leading scorer and 1,000-point scorer Jay Wrona scored 13 points and Devin Sudziak chipped in 10 points.
The Trojans were led by Gabe Carbonara with 21 points and six rebounds. Ashton Beighley and Brady Angus chipped in 10 points apiece. Beighley also pulled down five rebounds, while Angus dished out eight assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.