Derry Area raced out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and led 43-12 at the half on senior night as it scored a 64-35 Class 3A, Section 3 win Monday against Apollo-Ridge.
Gabe Carbonara registered a double-double leading all scorers with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nate Papuga scored 18 and Ashton Beighley collected 10 rebounds to go along with his five points.
