Derry Area boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 13 will square off against No.4 Mohawk in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3-A basketball playoffs Monday at Mohawk High School. The winner will face the winner of Deer Lakes and Ellwood City on Thursday, Feb.20 at a time and location to be determined. Members of the varsity team include: Front row (l-r): John Wasnick, Brady Angus and Chad Jones. Back row (l-r): Colin Bush, Gabe Carbonara, Ethan Frye, Ashton Beighley and Nathan Papuga.
Derry boys basketball ready to face Mohawk
- PHOTO BY KEVIN LIBERONI
