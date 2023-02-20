20230220-DAbasketball.jpg
KEVIN LIBERONI

Derry Area boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 13 will square off against No.4 Mohawk in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3-A basketball playoffs Monday at Mohawk High School. The winner will face the winner of Deer Lakes and Ellwood City on Thursday, Feb.20 at a time and location to be determined. Members of the varsity team include: Front row (l-r): John Wasnick, Brady Angus and Chad Jones. Back row (l-r): Colin Bush, Gabe Carbonara, Ethan Frye, Ashton Beighley and Nathan Papuga.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.