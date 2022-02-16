The Derry Area boys and girls swim teams fell to Mount Pleasant Area Wednesday in a Class AA, Section 5 meet.
The boys teams lost by a score of 89-51, while the girls were felled by a score of 91-83.
The Trojans boys’ Dylan Cowan took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21, while teammate Chase Marco finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:13.
In relay competition, the Derry boys’ team of Marco, Cowan, Gavin Bates and Avery Haake took first with a time of 4:59 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. While in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Cowan, Haake, Zander Cramer and Jake Hauser finished in first place with a time of 1:58.
For the girls, Regan Repak took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:12, her teammate Chloe Buhite scored a first-place win in 2:07 in the 200-yard freestyle.
The Lady Trojan team of Makenzie Eades, Gianna Gruska, Buhite and Repak took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:54.
