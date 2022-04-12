Derry Area battled back on a rain-soaked field Monday from a big Mount Pleasant Area top-of-the-second inning to upend the Vikings for a rain-shortened 12-3 five-inning game.
The host Trojans took a 1-0 lead into the second inning where Mount Pleasant Area’s rallied posting three runs to go up 3-1 in the Class 3A, Section 3 game.
“What can I say about Ryan Hood, we put him into a bad spot early in the game, down 3-1,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “We didn’t make the routine plays that we are used to making. I like the way our bats answered. We are able to come back with our bats and have a nice inning with our bats. We were able to get that lead back for him. He just did the rest from there.”
Derry’s bats did respond in the bottom of the inning and Hood’s bat was the one responsible for putting the Trojans back into the lead when he hit a single scoring two RBIs to put Derry back in front 4-3
The Trojans would add more insurance runs in the inning. With runners on first and second base and Noah Cymmerman at bat, a wild pitch that got behind the Vikings’ catcher would allow the Trojans’ baserunners to advance to second and third base.
Cymmerman would smash a single into the gap between third base and the shortstop to knock in one RBI, putting Derry up 5-3.
Ashton Beighly would sacrifice fly to right field to score another run, putting the Trojans up 6-3.
Hood would take over in the third inning striking out two of the four hitters he faced and getting Derry out of the top-of-the inning without giving up a run.
Derry would next strike in the fourth inning, where it posted six runs to bring its lead to 12-3.
The inning would feature two doubles. The first was by Nick Thomas who scored one run on a drive to the gap in left-center field. The second was by Roman Fridley almost to the same spot on the field. Fridley’s double drove in three runs and brought the score to 10-3.
Later in the inning, Jonathan Hugus would connect for a single to left-center field bringing in another run, putting the Trojans up 11-3. Hood would add another RBI when he singled, bringing the score to 12-3.
Derry Area set up a lot of its scoring opportunities by strategically stealing bases and moving runners into scoring positions routinely throughout the game.
“That is our game and that has been our game for a long time for as long as I’ve been a coach here,” Flickinger said. “We like to move runners. We like to run. You are going to win more battles than you lose. We are risk-takers. And it works out. Sometimes, it doesn’t but if you put the pressure on the defense to make a play. A lot of the time, you are going to end up with success and not failure.”
The game was called in the top of the fifth due to the increasing rain making the field unplayable.
Flickinger was happy with the win and is prepped to face Mount Pleasant at their field today.
“I’m just happy with the way we have been working in the gymnasium because of the weather,” he said. “We have been working on things in our game to improve on and I saw some of that improvement out here on the field today. All-in-all, it was a good team win. Mt. Pleasant is a good team. They are well-coached and they will be ready tomorrow.”
–––––
Mt. Pleasant 3 Derry 12 ab r h ab r h
Golkosky 3 0 0 Hauser 2 2 2 Sofranko 1 0 0 Mickinac 1 0 0 Alaskson 3 0 2 Hood 3 0 2 Kitz 3 0 0 Thomas 3 2 1 Chatfield 3 0 0 Cymmerman 4 1 2 Nicotera 3 1 0 Beighley 1 1 0 Nicotera 3 1 0 Fridley 2 1 1 Nestor 2 0 0 Ray 3 0 0 Drzal 2 1 0 Hugus 2 2 2
Totals 22 3 2 Totals 21 12 10MP 030 00x x — 324Derry 150 6xx x — 12105 Doubles: MP: Alakson. Doubles: DA: Thomas, Hugus, Fridley. Strikeouts by: MP: Sofranko-1. DA: Hood-12. Winning pitcher: Ryan Hood. Losing pitcher: Rege Sofranko.
