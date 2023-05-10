Derry Area baseball had a tough time generating runs Tuesday, dropping its game with Shady Side Academy 9-3.
The Trojans opened up scoring in the first inning, when Cason Long singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
The Bulldogs pulled away for good with eight runs in the third inning. An error scored one run for Shady Side Academy, Aedan Reagans doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, Soren Cooper doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs, Zachary Barber grounded out, scoring one run, and the Bulldogs scored one run on a stolen base.
Henry Fried earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Shady Side Academy. He surrendered three runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four. Cooper threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Ashton Beighley took the loss for Derry. He lasted two innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out one.
Long, Brady Angus, Beighley, and Antonio Hauser each collected one hit to lead the Trojans.
Boys volleyball
Mars Area 3, Derry 2
Derry Area lost to Mars 3-2.
Cam McNichol and Gabe Carbonara each had 14 kills.
