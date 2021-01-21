A flat start plagued the Derry Area wrestling team during a setback against undefeated Mount Pleasant Area on Wednesday.
After losing two bouts by pinfall to kick off the match, Derry Area went on to suffer a 47-24 defeat at Mount Pleasant Area in a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B contest.
“We started out a little slow, but we ended wrestling tough and we competed with these guys,” Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell said.
The Trojans trailed, 12-6, after a forfeit, and the Vikings held the lead until back-to-back pins put Derry Area ahead, 18-16. A decision put Mount Pleasant Area back in front, but another pinfall gave the Trojans a 24-20 lead. However, the Vikings scored 27-straight points off a pin, decision and three forfeits to seal the victory.
“Mount Pleasant has a great up and coming team,” Weinell said.
The Vikings have one senior on their roster and had four freshmen put six points on the scoreboard Wednesday.
“They are going to be a force to reckon with,” Weinell said. “Hopefully they can build enough to get after Burrell this year or next year. That’s what I’d like to see. So, I’m rooting for them.”
Derry Area (2-1, 2-3) recorded three pins and a win by forfeit. Mount Pleasant Area (4-0, 4-0) had three pins, two decisions, a major decision and three wins by forfeit.
The Derry Area head coach was happy to see the Trojans compete with just 10 wrestlers available in the lineup.
“We’ve got to improve on basically not letting them dictate the match,” he said. “Instead of us reacting to what they are doing, we need to go initiate it.”
Mount Pleasant Area’s Greg Shaulis pinned Xavier Merlin at 126-pounds in 60 seconds to start the contest. Weinell said Merlin usually wrestles at 120-pounds, but he didn’t make weight this week.
“He came out flat and I said, you walked on the mat flat and you walked off the same way. That can’t happen,” he said. “And then that follows with the next one, and the next one.”
At 132-pounds, MPA’s Jamison Poklembo won by pinfall in 4:37 to put the Vikings ahead, 12-0. After Lucid Jackson picked up a forfeit win for Derry Area, Lucas Shaulis of Mount Pleasant Area scored a 16-4 major decision against Nick Reeping at 145-pounds.
Derry Area got back on track when Ty Cymmerman pinned Conor Johnson at 152-pounds in 1:25.
“Ty always makes everyone step it up a notch when he wrestles,” Weinell said. “Just that leader by example type thing.”
In the 160-pound bout, Derry Area’s Connor Lucas was trailing Jackson Hutter, 11-3, heading into the third round, following an “illegal slam” by Hutter in the first round which sidelined Lucas for five minutes.
But the Derry Area junior wasted no time in the third round — despite trailing by eight — as Lucas pinned Hutter in 4:11 to put the Trojans up, 18-16.
“He could have taken the win there for the illegal slam,” Weinell said. “But he came back and he wrestled and ended up getting that pin from behind. That was really a great match. It showed a lot of heart from Connor, so we’re real proud of him.”
Derry Area’s Eric Catone battled with Noah Gnibus for three rounds at 172-pounds. But Gnibus prevailed with a 10-2 major decision to put MPA back in the lead.
At 189-pounds, Brayden Mickinac gave Derry Area its final lead (24-20) of the night when he pinned Aaron Stasko in 1:45.
“Eric wrestled a tough match at 72 and then at 89, Brayden wrestled probably his best match of the rest of this year,” Weinell said. “So we’re real happy with him. He looked good.”
Weinell said Mickinac is usually bumped up to 215-pounds. But with Mount Pleasant Area’s Dayton Pitzer — who won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A titles at 182-pounds as a freshman in 2019 — also at 215-pounds, he thought Mickinac had a better shot in the 189-pound bout.
“We wanted to get the win,” Weinell said. “And there’s no sense of bumping him to Pitzer when we have an 89-pounder when he’s at 89. ... He got the win, which he needed. It was good for him.”
Mount Pleasant Area’s Ian Fasano scored a 13-6 decision at 285-pounds to put the Vikings up, 29-24.
Derry Area’s Dylan Klim saw action in the 106-bout, but was pinned in 3:16 by Joseph Longhi.
“I thought that was a really good match as well,” Weinell said. “Dylan doesn’t get a lot of matches down there at 106, so it was good for him to get a match in and he wrestled hard. I’m proud of him.”
Sean Cain and Brady Poole picket up forfeit wins for Mount Pleasant Area at 113 and 120-pounds, respectively.
The Trojans have a busy schedule in the upcoming week starting with the Southmoreland Holiday Tournament on Saturday. Then Derry Area hosts Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m. Monday, and Blairsville, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve had more matches than we’ve had practice pretty much so far,” Weinell said. “We’re still working on our conditioning a little bit.”
———
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA 47,
DERRY AREA 24
126 ― Greg Shaulis (MPA) p. Xavier Merlin, 1:00
132 ― Jamison Poklembo (MPA) p. Charles Banks, 4:37
138 ― Lucid Jackson (DA) won by forfeit
145 ― Lucas Shaulis (MPA) m.d. Nick Reeping, 16-4
152 ― Tyler Cymmerman (DA) p. Conor Johnson, 1:25
160 ― Connor Lucas (DA) p. Jackson Hutter, 4:49
172 ― Noah Gnibus (MPA) m.d. Eric Catone, 10-2
189 ― Brayden Mickinac (DA) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:45
215 ― Dayton Pitzer (MPA) won by forfeit
285 ― Ian Fasano (MPA) d. Noah Cymmerman, 11-6
106 ― Joseph Longhi (MPA) p. Dylan Klim, 3:16
113 ― Sean Cain (MPA) won by forfeit
120 ― Brady Poole (MPA) won by forfeit
