Freshman Sophia Mazzoni will be competing in the AA javelin finals at the PIAA State Championships Friday, but at the start of this season, Shippensburg wasn’t even in her plans.
“WPIALs and states weren’t even on [my] radar,” says Mazzoni, who is currently seeded No. 12 in the state as a freshman. “[I was] marking down my calendar and the last one was WPIALs and states and thought, ‘why am I putting this on here?’”
Well, after her throw of 125 feet and 6 inches at Norwin’s Last Chance Meet in early May, those dates were changed from being in pencil to pen.
“As soon as I threw it, I looked at Coach McNichol and he nodded at me,” admits Mazzoni. “We both knew that it was definitely a decent throw to get me into WPIALs. When it was announced, I couldn’t believe it because I wasn’t expecting it.”
With the throw, she vaulted quickly up the WPIAL list to the No. 1 seed and appeared on another list: U.S. Mile Split, which ranks the top track and field athletes in the country in each event. As soon as 125-6 was typed in and ‘Enter’ was pressed, Sophia Mazzoni was one of the top 10 freshman throwers in the entire country.
“My mom was going crazy,” says Mazzoni. “It didn’t settle in until I actually focused in on what “country” meant, then I went crazy too.”
But a year ago, Mazzoni wasn’t crazy about javelin. In fact, she had never thrown one before.
“I have no idea how javelin came into play. I wanted to throw javelin because it was just another throwing event,” admits Mazzoni. “It looked cool because you’re throwing a spear and stuff. I was just practicing it and learning how to grip it. Got the releases down ... And figured it out. It just felt right. Now, javelin is my favorite event.”
In middle school, Mazzoni threw shot put. In fact, during the last home meet of her middle school career, she broke the middle school shot put record. It wasn’t until that season that she started to notice varsity members of the track and field team and started thinking about the sport in her future.
“I threw shot put in middle school and saw high school throwers and it looked fun,” says Mazzoni. “I actually was inspired by Leah and Tara Perry. They seemed so confident and knew what they were doing. [They were] very motivating.”
The Perry twins, both collegiate athletes right now at Clarion and Wheeling, respectively, competed at the PIAA Championships last year — where Mazzoni will be competing for the first time.
“I am very nervous,” says Mazzoni. “In softball, everyone is your age and used to playing. Big games are very casual … you don’t know what’s next. In track, there are four different grades. There’s no scouting. Nervous comes from the unexpected.”
Before this season, Mazzoni’s athletic life revolved around softball. She caught on fairly quickly that her experience in softball greatly aided her in the throws, especially the javelin.
“I started playing travel softball as a catcher when I was 10,” says Mazzoni. “The arm strength transition has been very beneficial. It’s the same motion. I was just used to it.”
But that doesn’t mean Mazzoni is completely comfortable with her grip.
“Before throws, I have to regrip my hand 20,000 times before every throw because if something doesn’t feel right, I’m not comfortable,” explains Mazzoni. “The grip of softball, I’m just used to it. I’m still relatively new to javelin.”
Due to this reality, Mazzoni only had two goals entering this season. First, to get better, and secondly, to learn how to throw the javelin. Well, considering she is now ranked in the top 10 in the country, it’s safe to assume that she definitely got better. As for learning how to throw the javelin, she will be throwing the javelin against 23 of the best female javelin throwers in the state.
“If Sophia puts the throw she’s capable, I expect she will be standing on the podium,” says throws coach Dave McNichol. “We had a great week of workouts with time in the weight room and fine-tuning a couple of items in her approach. Being an underclassman in this position is a great opportunity for her to learn from for the next couple of years.”
Podium or not, when it comes to Friday, her goal follows the same simplistic theme as her pre-season ones.
“I just want to PR,” says Mazzoni with a smile on her face. “What happens after that … happens.”
The girls’ AA javelin final is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
