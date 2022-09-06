The Westmoreland County Coaches Association held its 2022 Boys Golf Championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Club. The Class AAA team winner was Norwin, while the team Class AA winner for the event was Greensburg Central Catholic.

The following is the list of individual finishers with Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica leading the pack with a 70.

