Jane Huss has been to Shippensburg numerous times watching her older brothers, Will and Justin, compete amongst the best in the state of Pennsylvania.
This weekend, it’s her turn.
“Watching states – I was just thinking about wow it’ll be cool when I get here,” says Huss. “My brothers didn’t show nervousness. I wanted to be like them. It’s crazy how far I came with my running abilities. So nice to see hard work pay off.”
This hard work began way before this season, her first at the high school, as Huss began running competitively at the age of five through the YMCA and Inferno track clubs, both out of Greensburg before running for Derry Area.
Once she put “Derry” across her chest, Huss never looked back, especially when it came to her off-season training after cross country completed.
“Through the winter, she played basketball which is a great sport for her between cross country and track,” says distance coach Greg Rager. “It [kept] her in fairly good shape, but more importantly, [it] helped her maintain her overall athleticism and kept her from developing any overuse injuries like just running 12 months a year.”
“Of course, heading into the spring, after what she had accomplished in the fall, expectations were very high.”
Huss had two goals entering the spring season. First, was to make it to states, like her brothers.
“I had a lot of pressure to make it to States,” says Huss. “If I didn’t, then all the work would be for nothing. [At WPIALs, it was a] fun race against good competitors [and was] close until the very end.”
Huss entered the 3200 meter final as the fifth seed in a very competitive field that included the No. 1 seed heading into Shippensburg, Jolena Quarzo out of Brownsville.
“At some points, I was in 7th and the front path was pulling ahead. Other points, I was in 3rd,” says Huss. “If I wanted to make it, I had to make my move. My fastest lap was the last lap because I had the most motivation and my adrenaline was high.”
This mindset paid off as Huss finished 5th overall and punched her ticket to compete at States over Memorial Day weekend.
First goal accomplished.
Her second goal?
“Help the team out as much as I can,” says Huss.
This unselfishness did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff and her teammates this season, as the girls won the section title for the fourth time in five years. Although the team was very deep in every event, Huss led the team in points earning the high point award as a freshman.
“The most impressive thing about Jane Huss to me is her total lack of selfishness or ego. Many athletes with her level of talent would want to focus on themselves. Not her,” says Rager. “When she steps onto the track, or reaches back to take the baton, her only goal is to run every single girl down. There is nothing else on her mind other than that event, whether it’s her first or last race of the day or she has to run another one in 10 minutes, she just pours it all out there for her teammates every single time.”
But at the PIAA State Championships, Huss is permitted to focus on herself. On paper, she is seeded at No. 18, but the difference between No. 18 and placing top 8 is only 15 seconds. The 3200 meter is a total of eight laps. You can do the math. Huss already has.
“Hit certain splits lap by lap. If I hit the slips, I’ll be in good shape,” says Huss. “We do workouts based on the times and splits and what they should be. If you go slow in one of the laps, you have to make it up. Once I get going, I get in my zone and don’t think — just run. I feel like that’s the way I run best.”
Huss rarely has bad days, but when she does, it’s not because of her training or mindset — it’s usually because of her socks.
“One time I wore the wrong socks and I did not do well,” says Huss with a smile. “I have to wear my spike socks to help with blisters. It’s all a part of my routine.”
Huss admits that she is nervous, with the right socks or not, but distance coach Greg Rager knows that she’s ready.
“This weekend she will compete against the best 3200m runners in the state of Pennsylvania,” says Rager. “She is prepared and has done everything that has been asked of her. I have the utmost confidence she will go out and perform like the ferocious competitor that she is. I’m proud of everything she’s done, but I know she is going to continue to improve by huge margins every season and every year.”
“She’s nowhere near her full potential yet; it takes years and many miles, and that’s the exciting part.”
For Huss, it all starts with two of the most exciting miles of her life on Saturday as the 3200m kicks off the finals for the day at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.