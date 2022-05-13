Derry Area stole the lead late and defeated host Franklin Regional 19-12 Thursday in an exhibition game.
The Trojans were boosted by Sophia Doherty who went 5-for-6 at the plate. Doherty singled in the first, the third and the fourth. She would then homer in the fifth. And she again homered in the seventh inning.
Izzy DePalma added four hits and a walk totaling 5 RBIs boosting Derry Area.
Derry Area got on the board in the first inning, when it scored one run on a stolen base.
The Trojans tallied seven runs in the seventh inning. DePalma, Doherty, and Sarah Dettling each drove in runs during the inning.
DePalma was perfect behind the plate throwing out all advancing Franklin Regional base stealers.
Legge was credited with the win for Derry Area Trojans. Legge lasted seven innings and struck out two.
