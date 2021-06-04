A new chapter of Derry Area wrestling will soon be underway.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, the Derry Area School Board approved the resignation of head varsity wrestling coach Mike Weinell, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Weinell, whose teams won 131 dual meets in his decade-plus leading the Trojans, crowned several PIAA champions and numerous other highly successful wrestlers.
Weinell finished his Derry Area career as the second-most winningest coach in the program’s 50-plus-year history, which included a 6-13 overall and 3-1 sub-section mark this past season.
Among the 100-win wrestlers during his time as head coach include state champions Jimmy Gulibon, Travis Shaffer and Micky Phillippi; two-time PIAA finalist Dom DeLuca, along with Stone Kepple, Kace Sabedra, Shawn Broadway and Trey Weinell, the coach’s son.
Gulibon joined rare air by winning four PIAA titles from 2009-12 and is only one of 13 Pennsylvania wrestlers all-time to pull the feat. Additionally, Phillippi won three state crowns in 2013, ‘15 and ‘16 and Travis Shaffer also took home state gold in 2011.
Weinell, who was hired as head coach in October 2010, replaced Mike Wood, who went 100-55 in dual matches and coached five individual state champs during nine years at Derry Area.
Weinell, a 1990 graduate of Derry Area who was a three-sport athlete as a Trojan, played a role in the wrestling program boasting a state medalist for 16 straight years. That streak came to an end this past season, as Tyler Cymmerman fell one victory short of advancing to PIAAs, placing fifth in the West Super Regional. Only the top four wrestlers in each weight class in 2020-21 advanced to Hershey as state medalists.
However, another impressive streak is still alive, as the Derry Area wrestling program has had a state tournament qualifier for 27 consecutive years.
No details on a timeline for finding a new head coach were available Thursday, as Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller could not be reached before press time.
In other athletic personnel moves at Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved the resignation of Donald Bushey as assistant varsity boys basketball coach, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year, and hired Michael Yandrick as assistant varsity boys basketball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, at a salary set by the negotiated point system. The board also approved the resignation of Will Haase as first assistant varsity football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year.
