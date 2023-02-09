Heading into the final match of the season Tuesday, Derry Area’s wrestling team knew it would have an uphill battle with visiting Southmoreland.
Even though the Trojans started off on the right path, winning the first four bouts, things turned south midway through the meet as they dropped six of their next seven bouts to fall to the Scotties, 48-26, in a WPIAL Section 7-AA finale.
“We knew coming in that we would be giving up some forfeits, and that it was going to be an uphill battle, so it was going to be tough to win,” said Derry Area head wrestling coach Troy Dolan. “But the guys who had some matches wrestled well. Our lightweights did a nice job tonight, while some of our middle and upper weights had some tougher matches.”
The Trojans (3-4, 7-7) took an early 23-point lead, collecting victories from Anthony Mucci (107), Dylan Klim (114), Brett Klim (121), and Max Doperak (127).
Mucci won by forfeit, while Dylan Klim pinned Fern Dewitt in a farside cradle in 44 seconds. Brett Klim earned a 15-0 technical fall against Micah McGeary while Doperak followed up with another fall, pinning Logan Clawiter in :50.
The Scotties (4-2, 9-5), coming off a rough 70-6 loss to Burgettstown in the WPIAL Class AA second-round playoffs last week, turned things around quickly in the middle and upper weights, winning three bouts by fall and three by forfeits to overpower the Trojans the rest of the way.
Brady Butts (137), Gabe Kubasky (145) and Tristian Ice (172) each received free passes while Landon Delara pinned DA’s Zander Nuttall in 3:31 at 152. Shawn Hollis, who won his 21st match of the season as a freshman, flattened Jacob Marks in :48 at 161, and Jacob Govern stacked Ethan Bendel in :45 at 215 to take a 10-point lead (36-26).
“I thought our guys wrestled well,” said Southmoreland head wrestling coach and former Derry Area wrestler Dan Boring. “We knew they were good in the lower weight classes. That’s where we struggle a little bit. I was happy with Shawn Hollis. I can’t say enough about the work ethic that he puts in. He started wrestling in seventh grade.”
Each team traded victories in the upper weights. DA’s Nathan Barkley defeated Lewis Mains, 7-0, at 189, while Southmoreland heavyweight Phillip Wasmund ended the meet with a first-period fall over Aiden Cmar in 1:13.
“I think we did the best that we could,” Dolan said. “The guys that did have tougher matches fought hard.
“It was a challenging year,” Dolan said. “The guys who made it through the season I think progressed. I’m really proud that Dylan Klim will get to go on and further his wrestling career at St. Vincent College. But, overall, it was a tough year, and now we’re looking forward to the postseason.”
On the other side of the mat, it was a nice homecoming for the Southmoreland head coach.
“I’m glad to be back home, and it’s nice to get a win,” Boring said.
Both teams will next participate in the WPIAL Class AA Section 7 individual tournament to be held Feb. 18 at Greensburg Salem High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.