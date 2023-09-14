DA-TROJANS_LOGO

The Derry Area Trojans’ volleyball teams had a successful night on Tuesday, defeating Burrell without giving up a set across both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

The varsity players won their match 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13. The Trojans managed to withstand an early push from the Burrell squad in the first set; they then managed to win the latter two with a little more room to breathe.

