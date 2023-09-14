The Derry Area Trojans’ volleyball teams had a successful night on Tuesday, defeating Burrell without giving up a set across both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
The varsity players won their match 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13. The Trojans managed to withstand an early push from the Burrell squad in the first set; they then managed to win the latter two with a little more room to breathe.
Haylee Myers led the varsity team in kills with six. Emily Berkhimer, Gabrielle Sisak and Regan Repak were close behind; Berkhimer registered five kills in the win while Sisak and Repak each finished with four. Repak was also the leader in assists, posting 28 of them in the victory.
Cassie Byers recorded three aces in the win, and teammates Katie Dunlap and Alayna Williams led the team in digs with 10 and six respectively.
For the junior varsity players, they took their sets in mostly close fashion, winning 25-19 and 25-22 to earn their win.
Adalyn O’Hanlon led the JV squad in kills with three. Three of her teammates tied for second best with two apiece.
Genevieve Hiyle led the team in aces and digs. Hiyle recorded three aces and eight digs in the win for the Trojans’ junior varsity team.
Cassidy Dunlap and Kali Henigin were the leaders in assists, posting 10 and five respectively.
The squads will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to face Freeport. The junior varsity team will start its game at 6 p.m. and the varsity squad will take over around 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.