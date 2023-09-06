DA-TROJANS_LOGO

The Derry Area Trojan volleyball team had a successful night taking down Valley. The varsity squad won the match in three straight sets to take the match 3-0. The junior varsity team also held up its end of the bargain, winning 2-0.

For the varsity team, Emily Berkhimer led the way with seven kills. Alayna Williams wasn’t far behind with five, and both Gabrielle Sisak and Haylee Myers contributed four of their own over the course of the evening.

