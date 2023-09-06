The Derry Area Trojan volleyball team had a successful night taking down Valley. The varsity squad won the match in three straight sets to take the match 3-0. The junior varsity team also held up its end of the bargain, winning 2-0.
For the varsity team, Emily Berkhimer led the way with seven kills. Alayna Williams wasn’t far behind with five, and both Gabrielle Sisak and Haylee Myers contributed four of their own over the course of the evening.
Katie Dunlap led the team in aces with three; Cassie Byers and Regan Repak were both just one behind Katie Dunlap, with two each.
Katie Dunlap also led the team in digs with 15. Repak led the team in assists with 22, while Mylah O’Hanlon was second with 16 helpers.
On the junior varsity side, Julia Mucci, Francesca DePalma and Alexa Darazio were the kill leaders with five, three and two respectively.
Genevieve Hoyle led the squad in aces and digs. Hoyle recorded four aces and 13 digs in the win.
Cassie Dunlap and Kali Henigin were the leaders in assists with 10 and seven to their names.
The Derry Area Trojans volleyball team will be back in action with a local matchup, hosting Ligonier Valley on Thursday.
