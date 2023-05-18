During the 1972-73 school year, a number of student-athletes from Derry Area realized that volleyball was a challenging and competitive sport. The WPIAL was in the process of forming boys sections, which would begin in 1974. The board of education officially approved for boys and girls volleyball to begin that spring. The Derry Area team was quite competitive from the start, and thanks to a dedicated group of young men, the Trojans finished as the WPIAL runner-up team in both 1975 and 1976.
Derry Area boys volleyball was on the map.
Derry Area volleyball has enjoyed a great deal of success during the past 50 seasons. Their accolades include winning 17 invitational tournaments, securing 19 section championships, and finishing as the WPIAL runner-up team 10 times. The 1988 team became the only one to win the WPIAL championship.
But they didn’t stop there.
In 1985, 2013 and 2014, the Derry Area volleyball teams were PIAA semifinalists, and in 1987 and 1994 the teams finished second in the state.
And the Derry Area teams of 1986, 1988 and 1995 earned the right to be crowned Pennsylvania state champions.
After their high school careers, many Trojans continued playing collegiately at Penn State, Juniata, St. Francis and other schools. Several played at the club level in college, and many became coaches at various levels. Many former players have continued their involvement in the sport as PIAA, collegiate and USA volleyball officials.
In the 50 years of Derry Area volleyball, there have only been two head coaches: Rich Schall (1974-2004) and Shawn Spencer (2005-current). Assistant coaches have included Joe Giotto (10 years), Bucky Hull (35 seasons) and Brock Smith (22 seasons), and several other former players who have also served as assistants and volunteer coaches.
In the early years, Belle Vernon was the only other school in Westmoreland County with a team, but it has dropped its program. Over the past 20 years, Greater Latrobe, Hempfield, Norwin and Penn-Trafford have successfully developed and maintained boys volleyball programs.
To commemorate the years, friendships and successes of Derry Area volleyball, the 50th reunion will be held beginning 5 p.m. July 8 at Cooperstown Events Center. Tickets are $30 per person and reservations can be made from now through June 23. For reservations and any questions, contact Schall at 724-537-4391 or Spencer at sspencer@dasd.us.
