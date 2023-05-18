During the 1972-73 school year, a number of student-athletes from Derry Area realized that volleyball was a challenging and competitive sport. The WPIAL was in the process of forming boys sections, which would begin in 1974. The board of education officially approved for boys and girls volleyball to begin that spring. The Derry Area team was quite competitive from the start, and thanks to a dedicated group of young men, the Trojans finished as the WPIAL runner-up team in both 1975 and 1976.

Derry Area boys volleyball was on the map.

