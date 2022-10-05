Derry Area girls volleyball downed Ligonier Valley in straight sets, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20, to claim a Class 2A, Section 5 victory Tuesday.
For the Lady Trojans, Sasha Whitfield led with 12 kills with Isabella DePalma and Emilee Blasko each with six kills. Emily Berkhimer added five kills for Derry Area.
Katie Dunlap led the Trojans with 10 digs, while Regan Repak had 30 assists.
Dunlap, Repak and Whitfield also had three aces apiece in the win.
For Ligonier Valley, Abby Tutino had 10 service points (with one ace). Emily Rankin had six service points and eight kills. Lacy Sosko had six kills and four blocks, while Kya Hegan had eight assists.
Derry Area's JV team also won in straight sets to take a 2-0 win over Ligonier Valley.
Madison Repak had four kills to lead the Trojans, while teammate Gabrielle Sisak had three. Also for the Trojans, Cassiday Dunlap had 13 assists and six digs.
For the Lady Rams, Sydnee Foust had sixservice points and an ace), along with three kills and a block. Natalie Bizup had five service points and an ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.