A great weight has been lifted and a lot of noise has finally been silenced for the Derry Area Trojans football program after their win against Greensburg Salem last week. It was the first win in over two seasons for a Trojans team that is looking to turn a corner under second year head coach Mike Arone.
Last week Derry Area used a standout performance from running back and safety Ahmad Ward to earn a hard-fought 26-21 victory over the visiting Golden Lions. Now the Trojans will be back on the road, and they’ll have to face off against a talented backfield in Southmoreland.
Much like Ligonier Valley attempted a week ago, the Trojans will have to go from riding a scorching hot hand in the backfield, to stopping the opponents from doing the exact same thing.
Ligonier Valley came into their matchup against Southmoreland off of a win and a big performance by their running back, but they saw their offense and their star back get hemmed in by the Southmoreland defense.
Now the Trojans find themselves in an eerily similar situation. Taking on Southmoreland after they got a win with the help of a big time performance from their running back, but Derry Area will certainly be trying to avoid the same fate that Ligonier Valley found against the Scots.
Southmoreland’s Dasjon Craggette has had two stellar performances to start the season, and he’ll be going for his third in a row against the Trojans.
Derry Area will not be without their own weapons to try and match the firepower that Southmoreland has displayed through two weeks of the season. The previously mentioned Ward will figure to get a good chunk of the attention from the Southmoreland defense after his performance against Greensburg Salem.
That focus might allow the passing game to open up some for quarterback Mason Beeman and the Trojans. In Derry Area’s opening game against Greater Latrobe, wide receiver Damauri Robinson put up 88 yards receiving, it might take an even greater performance to help propel the Trojans to their first back to back wins since the 2019 season.
Defensively, the Trojans will need the defense that showed up in the first half against Greensburg Salem to play all four quarters against Southmoreland.
Against the Golden Lions, Derry Area pitched a first half shutout. While playing with a lead in the second half, the Trojans defense allowed Greensburg Salem to claw their way back into the game with three second half touchdowns. That type of performance likely won’t be enough against a Southmoreland team that has put up 82 points over the first two weeks.
With a 2-0 opponent on the horizon in Southmoreland, the Trojans will have to be at their best in all phases of the game in order to extend the winning streak into a second week.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.