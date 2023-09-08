A great weight has been lifted and a lot of noise has finally been silenced for the Derry Area Trojans football program after their win against Greensburg Salem last week. It was the first win in over two seasons for a Trojans team that is looking to turn a corner under second year head coach Mike Arone.

Last week Derry Area used a standout performance from running back and safety Ahmad Ward to earn a hard-fought 26-21 victory over the visiting Golden Lions. Now the Trojans will be back on the road, and they’ll have to face off against a talented backfield in Southmoreland.

Anthony DiCerbo

