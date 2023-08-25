It wasn’t a great day on the links for the Derry Area Trojans boys golf team as it lost 202-236 against Mount Pleasant Area.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 5:23 am
It wasn’t a great day on the links for the Derry Area Trojans boys golf team as it lost 202-236 against Mount Pleasant Area.
Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt was the overall leader on the day at Norvelt Golf Club, posting a 35.
Leading the way for the Trojans in the loss was Hayden Smolleck. Smolleck finished the round shooting a 43.
His teammates were not too far behind Smolleck, but it still left them trailing Mount Pleasant, who was able to pull out a comfortable win.
Avery Haake and Eli Borbonus were the next top finishers for the Derry Area Trojans. Haake finished three strokes behind Smolleck with a 46. Borbonus was one stroke behind Haake, shooting a 47 on the day at Norvelt Golf Club.
Jacobelli Silva rounded out the Trojans team on Thursday. Silva finished the day with a 49.
The loss stings for the Trojans; they will have to wait until Monday for the next chance on the golf course. The Trojans boys golf team will travel to Hannastown Golf Course to take on Greensburg Salem.
