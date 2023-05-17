Derry Area track sends eight to WPIAL finals

Derry Area is sending eigth students to WPIAL finals. They include Sara Bungard, Jeremiah Gess, Mara Lewis, Sophia Mazzoni, Charlie Banks, Ashley Baker, Jane Huss and Reigna Taylor.

 SUBMITTTED PHOTO

Eight Derry Area Track and Field athletes qualified for WPIAL Finals at Slippery Rock University for a chance to punch their ticket to the PIAA Championships. These eight athletes include seniors Ashley Baker, Mara Lewis, Sara Bungard, and Charlie Banks; junior Reigna Taylor; sophomores Jane Huss and Sophia Mazzoni; and freshman Jeremiah Gess.

Each of these eight athletes have unique journeys that have brought them to the dance.

