Derry Area track sends eight to WPIAL finals

Eight Derry Area Track and Field athletes qualified for WPIAL Finals at Slippery Rock University for a chance to punch their ticket to the PIAA Championships. These eight athletes include seniors Ashley Baker, Mara Lewis, Sara Bungard, and Charlie Banks; junior Reigna Taylor; sophomores Jane Huss and Sophia Mazzoni; and freshman Jeremiah Gess.
Each of these eight athletes have unique journeys that have brought them to the dance.
This winter, Baker hit a career personal best in the triple jump at 34 feet and ½ inch. With a close seed of 33 feet, 10 inches achieved outdoors this season, she is excited to compete again at WPIALs.
“Ending my high school career with another opportunity to compete in the WPIAL Championships is a very full circle moment for me,” said Baker, who is competing at Ohio Northern University this fall. “I’m extremely proud of how far I’ve come from my freshman season and am looking forward to competing in college next year.”
Bungard, another senior who made it last year in Shot Put but missed out on States by one inch, appreciates the opportunity she has earned.
“Things happen, plans and goals change, but I’m thankful for how far I’ve made it and grateful for everyone who has helped me get to where I am from freshman year to now,” said Bungard.
Lewis, who is entering Wednesday as one of the top seeds in girls’ discus, hit a new personal best last week at Norwin’s Last Chance meet with a throw of 109 feet.
“Having the opportunity to compete at WPIALs is a really great way to end my senior season,” said Lewis. “I’m very proud of how far I’ve come since freshman year, and I’m going to miss [Coach] McNichol as my throws coach.”
Last year was difficult for Banks, as he was injured the entire season. However, after a strong track season, where he led the boys’ team in scoring, the WPIAL championship meet has been a long time coming.
“Coming back from a serious injury, I wasn’t really sure what to expect this season,” said Banks, a Pitt-Johnston recruit, “but I’ve followed the plan [Coach] Rager set for me, and I’m finally coming into my own.”
As a sophomore, Taylor barely broke 20 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. WPIAL Finals wasn’t even on her radar as an athlete. After a dedicated off-season which consisted of persistent workouts, indoor track meets at Edinboro, and dedication to the fitness center, she is ready to make the next step in her progression.
“Ever since January and the start of indoor, WPIALs wasn’t necessarily on my radar,” admitted Taylor. “But tomorrow I get to show that a dedicated off-season and hard work really does pay off.”
Huss finished fifth last year at WPIALs and competed at States as a freshman. This year, she is looking to repeat her performance and make it to Shippensburg again.
“I’m excited for another opportunity to improve my time and be able to run against some of the best!” said Huss.
Mazzoni made waves earlier this season, breaking the school record on her first throw in competition at Greensburg Central Catholic. Since then, she has been consistently re-breaking her mark, hitting her seed mark of 147 feet at home in late April. For her though, it’s all about winning a WPIAL title.
“Coming into the season early and making my mark changed my whole outlook on the season,” said Mazzoni, who is currently the 3rd ranked sophomore javelin thrower in the country. “I am very excited to be competing at WPIALs again this year as a sophomore.”
Gess is still new to the sport of track and field. Pole vault coach, Greg Rager, identified him this winter while coaching the junior varsity wrestling team. He knew that Gess had the ability to be a competitive vaulter.
Rager wasn’t wrong.
“What I saw in him was a great strength-to-body weight ratio with what he was able to lift in the weight room while only weighing 140 pounds, and he seemed to really enjoy throwing his body around the wrestling room,” said Rager, who also possesses a certification in strength and conditioning. “That’s what makes up a pole vaulter.”
“It’s very difficult to make WPIALs as a freshman, especially in a brand new event, and he has.”
Overall, over 250 AA athletes will venture to Slippery Rock University on Wednesday for the opportunity to stake their claims as some of the best athletes in the entire
WPIAL and potentially make it to states.
“I tell the students all the time that making it to the WPIAL Championships is an honor and privilege,” said Mark Curcio, head coach of the program. “We’ve coached numerous athletes who have worked hard and dedicated themselves to their events and only make it once or twice. These athletes have the distinct opportunity to represent themselves and Derry Area against some of the best student-athletes not only in the county, but the state.”
“Up at Slip is their time to shine and let it rip.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.