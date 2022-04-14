The Derry Area track and field boys and girls teams split with Deer Lakes in big section meet on a warm Thursday evening at Lancer Stadium. The Lady Trojans won their meet 79 ⅓ to 61 ⅔, improving to 2-0 in the section, whereas the boys suffered a hard-fought loss, 86.5 to 43.
“With the meet being so early in the season, we didn’t have a lot of times and distances with which to strategize,” Derry Area head coach Mark Curcio said. “My assistant coaches and I just decided to throw our best teams out onto the track and field and let the better team win. We made a few minor adjustments towards the end of the meet on the girls’ side, but the boys battled all the way to the end with personal bests established in almost every event.”
On the boys’ side, senior Carson Chamberlain led the way for the Trojans, taking first place in both the shot put and discus events, throwing a 35-11 and 96- 3, respectively. On the track, only Charlie Banks (3200m) and freshman Blake Revoir (110m hurdles) were able to solidify first places as Deer Lakes took first place in nine out of the 11 events on the track including all three relays.
“I was telling my assistant coach [Brisbane] on the way up to the meet today that my philosophy is simple: if you can win two out of three relays, you have a pretty good chance of winning the meet. If you only win one, it’s going to be a fight, and if you lose all three, you’re in trouble,” Curcio said. “Unfortunately, the latter occurred today.
The only other first place taken by the Trojans was by junior Troy Clark, who jumped a new personal best of 38’ 10” in the triple jump.
With the loss, the boys fall to 1-1 in the section.
The girls improved to 2-0 in the section, led by freshman Jane Huss, who competed in four events, winning 1st in all of them, and senior Sydney Williams, who led off both the 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay, and took 1st in the 400m and 3rd in the 200m. They together earned a total of 36 points between them.
“It was truly awesome to see Huss and Williams out there today,” said Curcio. “Both of them work extremely hard in practice and for them to really be leaders by example today was inspiring. [Jane] Huss went from running and winning the two mile right into the 4x400 when the meet was basically tied, and Williams took 1st in a close 400m race when we needed it most. She has competed in big-time situations before, and today was no different.”
Other first-place finishers included Sara Bungard in the shot put (33-5), Mara Lewis in the discus (90-11), Sophia Mazzoni in the javelin (81), and Regan Repak in the high jump (4-4).
“Our field events, especially the throws, set high standards for themselves every meet,” Curcio explained. “Coach McNichol has developed the culture that our throwing group is one of the best in the WPIAL. When he texted me that the girls swept the javelin (9-0), that solidified the meet.”
The girls’ throwers won the throwing events, 24-3.
Next meet for both squads is a trip to Leechburg for a double-dual against Leechburg and Apollo-Ridge. The girls look to go 4-0 as the boys look to improve to 3-1.
