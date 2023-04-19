Derry Area seniors

Pictured are senior members of the Derry Area High School track and field team Class of 2023: Bela Ewing, Shayna Ruckel, Ashley Baker, Mara Lewis, and back row, Cydney Wierzbowski, Dominic Patrick, Sara Bungard, Troy Clark, Aleah Anderson, Charlie Banks.

 PHOTO COURTESY ELAINE HENIGAN

After this season, the Derry Area track and field team will be graduating 10 seniors worthy of recognition: Mara Lewis, Sara Bungard, Cydney Wierzbowski, Ashley Baker, Troy Clark, Charlie Banks, Dominic Patrick, Bela Ewing, Aleah Anderson, and Shayna Ruckel. Between the 10 of them, multiple section titles have been won, multiple trips to WPIAL finals have been earned, dozens of personal bests were shattered, and three of them will continue competing at the college level.

After four years of dedication, it’s only fitting to give these graduates their flowers.

