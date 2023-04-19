After this season, the Derry Area track and field team will be graduating 10 seniors worthy of recognition: Mara Lewis, Sara Bungard, Cydney Wierzbowski, Ashley Baker, Troy Clark, Charlie Banks, Dominic Patrick, Bela Ewing, Aleah Anderson, and Shayna Ruckel. Between the 10 of them, multiple section titles have been won, multiple trips to WPIAL finals have been earned, dozens of personal bests were shattered, and three of them will continue competing at the college level.
After four years of dedication, it’s only fitting to give these graduates their flowers.
Over the past four years, three names have been synonymous with Derry Area throwing and its representation in the WPIAL. Lewis. Bungard. Wierzbowski.
Mara Lewis has been a member of the team for all four years of high school and primarily focused on all three throws. As of this writing, her personal best in the shot put is 31 feet, 5 inches, and 103 feet, nine and a half inches in the discus, which is currently ranked No. 2 in AA and is one of the top 10 girls’ discus throws in school history.
Sara Bungard has also been a member of the team for all four years of high school as a thrower. As of this writing, her personal best in shot put is 34 feet, four inches, which is currently No. 3 in AA. However, her big moment occurred last year as she finished sixtth overall at WPIAL finals with a throw of 34 feet, six and a half inches, only one inch away from making it to the PIAA championship meet. That mark, however, is the fourth farthest girls’ shot put throw in school history.
At 34 feet, four inches currently, Bungard is surely on her way to make it further this May. She will also be throwing at the collegiate level this fall at Waynesburg University.
Wierzbowski has also been a member of the team for all four years of high school as a thrower. As of this writing, her personal best in the discus is 84 feet, eight inches.
“Year in and year out, you hope to have one thrower who can contribute towards the success of their team. In 2020, I was blessed with three,” said Dave McNichol, throws coach. Mara, Sarah, and Cydney have been staples to our program, having received great guidance from past throwers as well as providing guidance to our future throwers. It has been my pleasure to help them grow and prepare for track over the last four years.
“I am proud of each one of them and can’t wait to see what great things they do with their futures.”
Whereas Mara, Sara, and Cydney were stalwarts in the throwing area, the jumping pits were led by two names, Baker and Clark.
Ashley Baker has been a member of the team for all four years of high school and has competed in the long jump, triple jump, and pole vault. As of this writing, her personal best in the long jump is 15 feet, 9 inches, which is currently ranked No. 8 in AA. Baker also holds the indoor school record of 34 feet, one-half inch in the triple jump, which she accomplished this past winter. Her outside triple jump of 33 feet, 11 and one half inch currently ranks No. 6 all-time in school history.
Baker will be jumping collegiately at Ohio Northern University.
Troy Clark has also been a member of the team for all four years of high school, primarily as a jumper. His personal bests include 37 feet, 9 inches in the triple jump and 17 feet, seven inches in the long jump. Clark also has served as the opening leg of the boys 4x100m relay, which recently ran a time of 45.85, which is one of the top 5 boys 4x100 relay times in team history.
Jumps coach Gene Brisbane not only appreciated what they did on the track, but also off it.
“It has been my distinct pleasure to coach Ashley Baker and Troy Clark. They are both outstanding student athletes. Their willingness to put the team above their own personal gain is beyond compare,” said Brisbane. “I want to thank them for their effort and striving for excellence both academically and athletically. These are the types of young people that will go on to do great things and make a difference.”
“They have represented themselves, their families and their school in an exemplary fashion. I am so proud of them and I wish them nothing but the best.”
And on the track, it has been Charlie Banks who has dedicated himself to the sport that has given him everything.
Banks has been a member of the team for all four years of high school, competing in almost every running event on the track. As of this writing, his personal best in the mile is 4:52, which is currently No. 3 in AA and one of the top 10 boys mile times in school history.
“Chuck’s high school running career hasn’t been without adversity, but at no point during any of those adversities did he ever consider giving up. Each time he was committed to rebuilding himself and returning stronger than ever. The dominant start to his senior season has been clear evidence of that commitment,” said Greg Rager, distance coach.
“He is the pure example of what I would consider a horse and why I am proud to be that horses’s coach.”
Banks will continue to run collegiately at Pitt-Johnstown.
Dominic Patrick joined the team as junior to throw and improve his footwork for football. It obviously paid off as this past fall, he was named as the defensive MVP for the Trojans. With discus being his main event, as of this writing, his season best is 105 feet, 3 inches, which is the best on the team.
Bela Ewing, Aleah Anderson, and Shayna Ruckel all just joined track and field this school year and both have found their own roles to help the girls team succeed. From the start of the year until now, Ruckel has taken off an entire second in her 100-meter time, which is a very difficult feat to accomplish, Ewing has really improved her discus throw when it comes to technique, and Anderson has been a swiss army knife willing to try every event until she found one that fit her interests and skill sets.
These 10 seniors will be recognized prior to Wednesday’s meet versus Frazier for their dedication and contributions to the track and field program in and outside of the classroom. Senior recognition is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the meet to start at 4 p.m. The boys are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the girls have the opportunity to wrap up their second-straight section title.
