Derry Area fared well, even, though it was pre-determined that there would be no declared winner in the Class 8 AA Championships held at Derry Area High School on Monday.

“When I first started coaching, few schools were synonymous with track and field: Hempfield, Baldwin, Latrobe, Butler and Altoona,” Derry coach Mark Curcio said. “The common thing between all of them? They each hosted annual premier invites. This was our opportunity to add Derry Area to that list. We had some of the top athletes in not only the WPIAL, but the state competing at Trojan Stadium Monday night. It was truly an awesome experience to showcase these kids and their track and field prowess.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.