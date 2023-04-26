Derry Area fared well, even, though it was pre-determined that there would be no declared winner in the Class 8 AA Championships held at Derry Area High School on Monday.
“When I first started coaching, few schools were synonymous with track and field: Hempfield, Baldwin, Latrobe, Butler and Altoona,” Derry coach Mark Curcio said. “The common thing between all of them? They each hosted annual premier invites. This was our opportunity to add Derry Area to that list. We had some of the top athletes in not only the WPIAL, but the state competing at Trojan Stadium Monday night. It was truly an awesome experience to showcase these kids and their track and field prowess.”
Derry had a decent showing with Sophia Mazzoni finishing first in javelin with a mark of 134 feet and 6 inches.
Ashley Baker took first in the triple jump.
John Jablunovsky finished first in the the high jump for Ligonier Valley.
Mara Lewis, who is ranked in the state, finished second in the discus with a distance of 101 feet and seven inches. Mazzoni finished in third with a distance of 98 feet and 8 inches.
“Heading into the championship, our goal was simple: to have at least one Trojan on the podium for every event,” Curcio said. “On the girls side, we had an athlete place in all but two events. On the boys side, 15 out of 19. There were multiple events where we had two winners.”
Ligonier Valley won the 4x400 relay, with Derry following in second place.
Tessa Hayes placed second for Derry Area in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:42.
Derry’s Jane Huss took second in the the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35, and second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:51.
Clara Wallace and Kaita Gunther went three and four in the 400-meter dash for the Ligonier Valley.
Derry took second in the 4x100 relay.
Colin Smith of Ligonier Valley took first in the discus.
“I told the team that you’ll be competing for three things,” Curcio said. “For you, to improve your seed times for WCCA and WPIAL. For the section, to show how competitive 8AA is. And for Derry Area, to defend the honor that it is to host a championship meet.”
Curcio also gives a shoutout to the people who helped with Monday’s event.
“A team of people made Monday work, but a special shoutout goes to Dave Vinopal and Joe Mylant, two teachers at the high school, who organized and ran the FAT (fully automated timing) system to perfection, he said. “Their time and dedication this season toward getting this system off the ground has been nothing short of phenomenal.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
