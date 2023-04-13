The Derry Area boys and girls track and field teams had one combined goal heading into the double dual Wednesday against Southmoreland and Yough: sweep the meet.
On a beautiful spring day, both the boys and girls did exactly that as the girls won both of their meets against Southmoreland, 83-63, and Yough, 132-15, while the boys also defeated Southmoreland, 88-53, and Yough, 81-52.
With the sweep, the girls continue their trek to win back-to-back section titles with a record of 5-0 and the boys improve to 3-2, keeping their playoff possibilities alive.
First place overall finishers for the boys included senior Charlie Banks in the mile (5:08) and 800 meter (2:19); the boys 4x100m relay of Troy Clark, Damauri Robinson, Ricky Daniels, and Ahmad Ward (46.46); Gabe Gess in the 400 meter (57.08); Damuari Robinson in the 200 meter (23.62); the boys 4x400m relay of Robinson, Clark, Logan Corbett, and Gess; and Jeremiah Gess in the pole vault (9-6).
For Charlie Banks, it was just another meet to improve and earn big points for his team.
“Chuck is just out there doing what he loves to do and that is winning races,” said Greg Rager, distance coach for the Trojans. “He is gaining confidence every meet and is looking forward to chasing some fast times as the dual meet season winds down and the invitational season picks up.”
Other key contributors and notable personal bests included sophomore Timothy Miller in the 300-meter hurdles, reaching a new PR of 44.96, 2 seconds off of his old best; junior Ahmad Ward breaking the 19-foot mark in the long jump (19’ 1”); and freshman Ricky Daniels, who added almost 10 feet to his best with a new mark of 126’ in the javelin.
On the girls side of things, it was business as usual.
First-place overall finishers for the girls included Reigna Taylor in the 100-meter hurdles (17.09); Julia Omlor in the 100 meter (13.11) and 200 meter (27.53); Jane Huss in the mile (5:40) and 800 meter (2:34); the girls 4x100 meter relay of Taylor, Julia Mucci, Shyanne Hornbaker, and Omlor (54.21); Tessa Hayes in the 2 miles (14:42); Regan Repak in the high jump (4-10); Ashley Baker in the long jump (15-5.5), triple jump (31-11.5), and pole vault (6-6); Sophia Mazzoni in the shot put (32-8) and javelin (133-1.5); and Mara Lewis in the discus (103-9.5).
Although the girls are deep from top to bottom, the win was spearheaded by sophomore Julia Omlor (15 points), sophomore Jane Huss (10 points), senior Ashley Baker (15 points), and sophomore Sophia Mazzoni (10 points). In a track meet, you traditionally need 76 points to win. Those four girls combined for 50.
“Ashley Baker continued to be a top scorer for our girls and has been a clutch performer all season,” said Gene Brisbane, jumps coach for the Trojans.
Other key contributors and notable personal bests included freshman Kayla Ferri who took 3 seconds off her 300-meter hurdle time with a new PR of 54.78; senior Mara Lewis who broke the 100-foot mark in discus with a season PR of 103’ 9.5, and Regan Repak, who won a jump-off for the 2nd time in her young career in the high jump and earned key 3rd place finishes in the long and triple jump.
Both the girls (5-0) and boys (3-2) will rest up and prepare for Saturday’s first big invite of the year at Bill Wilt Memorial United Invitational being competed on the track of Thomas J. Madill Athletic Field located in Armagh. Boys javelin and girls discus are slated to begin at 9:45 a.m. with the track events beginning at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.