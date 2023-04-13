Jane Huss

Jane Huss enters the bell lap during her winning mile run, en route to improving the Derry Area girls’ record to 5-0.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Area boys and girls track and field teams had one combined goal heading into the double dual Wednesday against Southmoreland and Yough: sweep the meet.

On a beautiful spring day, both the boys and girls did exactly that as the girls won both of their meets against Southmoreland, 83-63, and Yough, 132-15, while the boys also defeated Southmoreland, 88-53, and Yough, 81-52.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.