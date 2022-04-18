For the Derry Area track and field teams, this is not a rebuilding year. It is a reloading one.
In his 11th year season, Derry Area track and field head coach Mark Curcio knows that this year’s teams are young, but a good middle-school program is helping to fill the gaps left by senior leaders who graduated out of the program.
“We are reloading, we are not rebuilding because the ninth and tenth graders that are coming up, are of quality,” Curcio said. “I know the coaches and I really hit last year’s eighth-grade class pretty hard as we saw that down the line we were losing a lot of seniors. In the class that made up the eighth-grade team, there was a lot of substance. We put a challenge on ourselves to try and retain those as much as possible.”
In his early years as a coach at Derry Area, Curcio tried to build interest in track and field as much as possible as early in the school system he could.
“From the very beginning, I tried to implement as many youth things as possible, he said. “If you look at track and field as a sport, there really are no ‘feeder programs.’ There is the club stuff. If parents want to sign their kids up for that, they have that. I tried to implement a field day right away. In fifth grade every year, we had a fifth-grade field day. It is basically the entire fifth grade comes down to the track and they do six different track-and-field events and that builds the intrigue going into middle school.”
The attention to the earlier grades helped. And while the teams are young, they are not coming to the sport without any experience or knowledge.
“Our team is very, very young. I was just looking at the roster today and on the boys’ side, there are 10 freshmen and five sophomores, Curcio said. “Between juniors and seniors, there are only six. There are 13 freshmen on the girls’ side, eight sophomores, then it evens out with five juniors and six seniors. We lost eight or nine seniors last year, I believe five went on to compete at college. So it was not just a large class, it was a quality class.”
Another catchphrase of Curcio is for the athletes ‘to trust the process.’
“I’ve been telling the kids to trust the process,” he said. “I know what your goals are and I know where your goals want to be, but at this point, because we are so young, you have to trust the process week by week.”
Part of trusting in the process is also learning for the Derry teams to set goals rather than expectations.
“Every year I set the goal high,” Curcio said. “I always tell the kids to set goals and not expectations. Expectations, to me, set you up for failure, whereas goals are something that you can reach for. Goals can always be re-established, where expectations are the highest they can go.”
One goal the teams have every year is to compete for a section title.
“Our goal is to compete for a section title,” Curcio said. “Even if we are ‘reloading’ and not rebuilding, we still have that goal. We were surprised to see that Deer Lakes boys defeated Burrell, which Burrell is known in AA as a track-and-field powerhouse, especially on the girls’ side. The Deer Lakes girls only lost by a little bit to Burrell. Deer Lakes was a litmus test for us to see where our boys and girls both are.”
And in setting the goals, Curcio can adapt to when opportunities present themselves.
“We set these goals, like for sections, but at the same time you have to be a realist to look at your roster and realize that more than half of your team is made up of freshmen,” he said. “It is one thing to say that they have quality and that they are going to take first and second in these events. But it is another when it is live competition and you are putting them against senior and juniors, people that have been there before. It is that mental side to the sport that times paper doesn’t tell you.”
Some of those athletes that are stepping up for Derry Area this year are Julia Omlor and Jane Huss on the girls’ side.
“(Omlor), she is our freshmen sprinter,” Curcio said. “Last year, we had a smorgasbord full of sprinters, especially on the girls’ side.
The 4x100 team went to states. We had speed. Three of the four of them graduated. So, now Julia as a freshman is now depended on the relay teams she is on.
“Jane Huss, she is the younger sister of Will and Justin, if those names sound familiar, she is a distance runner. She is now being depended on to lead the distance crew as a freshman.”
And there are Troy Clark and Amhad Ward on the boys’ team.
“Junior Troy Clark, he is primarily a jumper,” Curcio said. “He was just put on the 4x100 team, the other day.
“Ahmad Ward, he was the running back for the football team this year. We had been pursuing him quite heavily this off-season. He ran an 11:66 last week and that was his first time 100-meter at a section meet.”
While Curcio sees the talent in the newer members of the team, he also knows he still has that leadership in the upperclassmen.
“We also have upperclassmen leaders, senior Sydney Williams, she was on that 4x100 team last year that went to states,” he said. “She is more a middle-distance runner. Ashley Baker is a jumper. This year it is Ashley’s show in the long, triple and pole vault.”
For coach Curcio, he and the teams are currently in part two of the season. Curcio likes to divvy up the season into three parts: training, competition and championships.
“I separate the season into three sections,” he said. “We have the preseason which is the training. It is all about showing up. Then there is the competition season which is now. We always want to compete for a section title. That is always the team goal. Then in May, my big phrase I made clear to the freshmen from day one is ‘earn your way to May.’ Earn your way to May meaning championship season, you have the big invitationals. You have WCCA. You have Altoona. You have WPIAL finals, where only the top 16 go.”
The Trojans are firmly in the competition stage, but the championship part of the season is just around the corner.
“Right now, our mentality is a team mentality,” Curcio said. “’What could I do for the team for the best situation is to try and win the meet and compete for a section. Once May hits, it shifts. It helps me keep things in order, instead of trying to pile too many goals up at once.”
But to get to the championship portion, one big date still looms for the teams; a dual meet with Ligonier Valley and Burrell on April 26.
“On April 26, we have a double dual against Ligonier Valley and Burell at home,” Curcio said. “I told the kids that that is the day they want to circle. I’m not looking past all the other competition that we have, but the last couple of years, it has always been these three teams; Burrell, Derry and Ligonier Valley.”
Curcio is proud of the program he and his assistant coaches have built up over the past decade.
“We have developed a respectful program over the past decade,” he said. “I tallied up as of last week against Valley, we’ve had 82 team wins (between the boys and girls), since 2012. We have had five section titles, three for the girls; two for the boys.
“Quietly, we’ve been able to accomplish some pretty special things at Derry Area. Wrestling and volleyball that is what Derry Area is known for, especially in the past decade. Football dominates the fall. Track, we have definitely been doing some things, but in a very quiet manner.”
Derry Area boys and girls will compete at Leechburg on April 20 in a Class AA Section 7 tri-meet with the Blue Devils and Apollo-Ridge.
