The Derry Area boys golf team got bumped out of the second round of the WPIAL AA team final Thursday at Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course.
“I know the kids are disappointed,” Derry coach Tracey Smeltzer said.
“Even so, this group of seniors has done something no other Derry golf team has been able to do. Win four consecutive section titles and four trips to the WPIAL AA finals. Some teams have never done either.”
Sewickley Academy laid claim to its ninth title in the last decade after taking Belle Vernon to a playoff where it beat the Leopards by one stroke.
Belle Vernon and Sewickley Academy ended up tied and a four-man playoff ensued to determine who was going to Penn State, in the end, Sewickley Academy pulled out the win.
Both Sewickley Academy and Belle Vernon finished shooting 411 on the day. Quaker Valley came in third with 412, while Derry Area took fourth with a score of 431.
“I really thought it was going to come down to Quaker Valley and Belle Vernon,” Smeltzer said. “This was Belle Vernon’s first time in the finals. Cedarbrook is their home course, so I thought that may give them the edge. It might have come down to that had Quaker not had their number one-man DQed.”
