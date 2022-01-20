The Derry Area boys’ swimming squad used a team-first approach — and then some — to earn its first victory of the season on Wednesday.
Divers Jake Hauser and Zander Cramer lent a hand in the swimming events during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 meet against Ligonier Valley at the Ligonier Valley YMCA, helping the Trojans to a tight 60-56 win. Derry Area cruised past the Lady Rams, 90-49, in Wednesday’s girls meet.
Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said a “we before me” attitude helped propel the boys’ squad to win No. 1.
“Zander and Jake put the diving board aside for the night to pitch in and swim, something they are not accustom to,” he added. “The guys put three relay teams up and boost the usual lineup for the extra four points to win the meet.”
Cramer, Hauser, Chase Marco and Cameron Humberger teamed for a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, while Hauser joined Gavin Bates, Dylan Cowan and Avery Haake for a second-place run in the 200 medley relay.
Additionally, the 400 relay squad of Haake, Bates, Marco and Cowan earned a first-place finish. Marco also nabbed an individual victory in the 100 backstroke, while Haake captured the 500 free.
In the girls meet, Derry Area took six individual and relay events.
Lady Trojans’ event winners included Gianna Gruska (500 free); Regan Repak (200 free); Sophia Doherty (200 IM); Makenzie Eades (50 free), and Keely Siko (100 free), along with along with Gruska, Siko, Eades and Chloe Buhite in the 200 free relay.
“Although Ligonier had some outstanding swims, the Lady Trojans had to many swimmers and too much power,” Kelly said. “Senior captains Makenzie Eades, Keely Siko and Delaney Gordon continue to lead and mentor an excellent group of young ladies.”
No Ligonier Valley results were provided to the Bulletin as of press time.
Derry Area returns to the pool at 6 p.m. Friday when it visits Belle Vernon Area for an exhibition meet, while Ligonier Valley hosts section foe Freeport Area at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
